The Puglia Boat Show begins

“The best of the national shipbuilding industry, important numbers, boats of great prestige. We want to intervene on the private side, trying to give great development opportunities to the territory and training is a specific theme on which we will focus a lot”: the international event Salone Nautico di Puglia was inaugurated at the tourist port of Brindisi and the president Giuseppe Meo he says that the Heel of the Boot today attracts the attention of many companies interested in the area.

“In the inauguration ceremony, the institutions confirmed that boating is a sector to be taken into great consideration” continues President Meo who is preparing for the important event with the Grimaldi, Alis and Fincantieri groups which will take place on one of the five days of the Show scheduled until October 15th.

Among the exhibitors, the Idea Verde Nautical Center returns which, for over 40 years, has offered a vast range of pleasure craft such as boats, dinghies, jet skis and accessories, as well as various services suitable for all your boating needs.

The nautical sector is sailing in calm waters, a success also confirmed by the Ferretti Group which debuted in June 2023 in Piazza Affari.

A trend confirmed by Monitorsthe statistical report created by Confindustria Nautica in collaboration with the Edison Foundation, which analyzes the trend of the nautical market: from the first indications it emerges that in 2022 turnover reached i 7 billion eurosof which 3.3 billion – or more than 40% – made in exports, up 13% compared to 2021. A value never touched, which shows how the nautical sector has not been deeply affected by the pandemic crisis and the war in Ukraine .

Another important number, then, is the expansion of the sector which, compared to 2019, grew by 50%. A trend that gives rise to hope and which confirms the desire to create a system of the cities that host boat shows such as Genoa and Venice and, for nineteen years, also Brindisi, with its Puglia Boat Show, now an international event.

“The ticket is well paid, the visitor will get in exchange a very qualified and important show with a wide range of products, ranging from small accessories to boats costing millions of euros. So, surely, the time will be well spent” he underlines Giuseppe Danesepresident of Apulian nautical district. “We have various types of important boats that sail the seas of the Mediterranean and the world, world-famous boats that are normally present in the most prestigious international shows and this week they are here in Brindisi, Puglia.”

This year’s Boat Show extends over twenty thousand square metres, including spaces on the quays of the tourist port and the bodies of water in front. The exhibition area welcomes more than 250 boats from 90 of the most popular shipyards nationwide and this year too many new features.

