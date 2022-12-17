The flu season has started. The number of people with complaints is increasing, but according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), there is still no question of an epidemic.
Do you suffer from sniffling, coughing, fever and sore throat? Then it may just be that you have caught the flu. The number of people visiting the GP with these kinds of complaints is slowly increasing. The most up-to-date figures from the RIVM show that this affects 30 out of 100,000 people.
Research institute Nivel has sentinel stations at certain GPs. Samples were taken in those practices from the patients with an acute respiratory infection. This shows that the number of samples with the influenza virus (flu) increased. Last week, 14 percent were positive for the virus.
Epidemic
If we look back to before corona, the flu numbers are expected to rise even further
If there is an epidemic, at least 58 out of 100,000 people with flu must go to the doctor and 10 percent must be positive with the influenza virus. “We don’t have a crystal ball, so we don’t know how it will develop. At the moment, it is a normal course of the flu, as we saw it before corona,” said Martijn van der Wind of the RIVM.
The flu season runs from mid-November to mid-March. In corona time there were fewer flu symptoms because of the measures. “Now you see that it is coming back, but for now these are normal numbers and not an epidemic. If we look back to before corona, the expectation is that the numbers will rise even further.”
Effect of the flu shot
This year, the enthusiasm for the flu shot was much less than expected. Many GPs were left with loads of vaccines, probably because of ‘vaccination fatigue’. Van der Wind cannot say whether the rising figures are related to this. “The jab is a composite cocktail based on the expectation of which viruses will be dominant. There is always a degree of uncertainty involved. Sometimes the protection is better than other times.”
In addition to influenza, other viruses were also detected in the samples last week. Mainly human metapneumovirus, rs virus and rhinovirus. Corona also occurred, but the number of patients has been stable for the past four weeks. This mainly concerns the elderly.
Rs virus
The number of patients with bronchiolitis is closely monitored among young children, because it is often caused by the RS virus. That is the most common cold virus in children, and is now officially an epidemic.
Young children have hardly any immune system, so they can become seriously ill. Some end up in hospital with shortness of breath, and that number is currently growing. Vulnerable elderly people can also be seriously affected by the RS virus.
