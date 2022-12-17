If there is an epidemic, at least 58 out of 100,000 people with flu must go to the doctor and 10 percent must be positive with the influenza virus. “We don’t have a crystal ball, so we don’t know how it will develop. At the moment, it is a normal course of the flu, as we saw it before corona,” said Martijn van der Wind of the RIVM.

The flu season runs from mid-November to mid-March. In corona time there were fewer flu symptoms because of the measures. “Now you see that it is coming back, but for now these are normal numbers and not an epidemic. If we look back to before corona, the expectation is that the numbers will rise even further.”