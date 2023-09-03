Michael Dijk said that you “if you try to mute When you sneeze, it may scratch some of the delicate tissues in your nose your nose, or lead to a tear in ear,” according to the German news agency.

The German otolaryngologist explained that “the air comes out very quickly from the nasal canal during sneezing, and if the nose is blocked to muffle the sneeze, the air searches for another way out, for example through the ear, and in this case the pressure may cause the eardrum to rupture.” “.

Repressing sneezing may also lead to the spread of germs in the sinuses or middle ear, causing painful infections, and may also result in nosebleeds or eye whites bleeding, according to the doctor.

Debej advises not to suppress sneezing, taking into account the use of a tissue or even the elbow, to prevent the spread of germs in the air.