SNCF president Jean-Pierre Farandou announced Thursday, September 10 on franceinfo, that the company was going to recruit “7,000 young people in work-study”. In an economic context extremely marked by the Covid-19 crisis, SNCF intends to be “a public utility company”, he explains.

“At the moment, one of the great causes of the start of the new school year is to take care of the hundreds of thousands of young people who will arrive on the job market and who will not find anything”, said the president of SNCF. “I therefore decided that the SNCF would make a very special effort to welcome many young people in work-study programs in our company”, he added.

SNCF already employed 6,000 work-study students, so there are 1,000 additional positions to be filled this year. “We will be one of the first companies to welcome young people in France”, he prides himself. “We take all levels, we take Bac until bac +5. (…) We will also welcome 1,500 young people in integration. ” Applicants must register on the site of “the great re-entry of apprenticeship” and will have to pass a virtual interview on September 16 and 17. Alongside SNCF, 19 other companies have signed up to the same process.