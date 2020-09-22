As of March 15, 2021, the service will initially offer five daily round trips on the Madrid-Zaragoza-Tarragona-Barcelona route. The project was three months late due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The SNCF took its tickets for Spain and we now know its day of arrival. The French company announced on Tuesday September 22 that it would deploy its low cost Ouigo service across the Pyrenees from March 15, 2021, starting with five daily round trips on the Madrid-Zaragoza-Tarragona link -Barcelona.

SNCF was granted in November 2019 running rights for five round trips per day between Madrid, Aragon and Catalonia (north-east), five between Madrid and the region of Valencia (east) and five others between Madrid and Andalusia (south). In April, it signed its contract with the public operator of Spanish railways, Adif.

“Despite the losses that we have experienced and that we still know (because of the coronavirus crisis), it was important for SNCF to maintain the project”, explained the general manager of Voyages SNCF, Alain Krakovitch. “There is a real logic in offering a low cost product in Spain that did not exist until now.”

Hola Somos #OUIGO ¿Estás listo para viajar en alta velocidad? Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/ToQlGqEFiV – Ouigo España (@OUIGO_Es) September 22, 2020

SNCF, which planned to launch in December, took because of the pandemic “three months behind in the preparation of trainsets with Alstom and in their approval” in Spain, noted Alain Krakovitch. “We are still equipping the oars”, he noted, considering a launch on Madrid-Valencia / Alicante towards “late 2021-early 2022” and Madrid-Cordoba-Seville / Malaga in 2023.

On the model of the French Ouigo, SNCF will use 14 duplex TGV trains in Spain – built by Alstom – taken from its fleet and refitted in its workshops in Bischheim, near Strasbourg. She also kept the name Ouigo. “We have done studies of brands which show that Ouigo works very well in Spanish”, noted the manager.

“We take into account the desire of the Spaniards to be able to travel at low prices. Adif has increased its capacity offer by 60% and we are taking part in this effort”, added Hélène Valenzuela, director of Ouigo Spain.

On average, our prices will be 50% below current prices.Hélène Valenzuela, Director of Ouigo Spainto AFP

“It is not in Spain to copy and paste the French offer, but to take the best of what we know how to do to respond to what Spanish travelers have told us to expect”, he added during a press conference in Madrid. The Spanish Ouigo will thus have a bar, unlike its big French brother.

Spain has the second largest high-speed rail network in the world after China, but it is relatively underutilized. The arrival of the SNCF should create “more than 1,300 direct and indirect jobs in Spain”, particularly in the maintenance of trains, which will be carried out by Alstom in workshops in Spain, said Alain Krakovitch. Spanish drivers are also being trained.

Faced with this competition from France, the Spanish incumbent Renfe was to launch its own low cost high-speed trains on April 6, but postponed its project because of the pandemic. A third operator called Ilsa – a joint venture between the Italian public company Trenitalia and the Spanish airline Air Nostrum – must for its part approach the Spanish market in 2022, with new trains.

At the same time, Renfe and Trenitalia have announced their intention to enter the French high-speed train market, starting with the Lyon-Marseille and Paris-Lyon-Milan connections respectively.