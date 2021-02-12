The night train is back on track. The fight against global warming requires. But not only. Since it is a question of reviving the economy and industry, the government is considering a budget of 4.7 billion euros devoted to this clean mode of transport, with the renewal of night lines on the program. The announcement contrasts with the policies for the allocation of rail services, carried out at full speed for decades and pursued by the current majority. It remains to materialize the beautiful projects. This is where it gets complicated …

1. The government’s turnaround …

The relaunch of night trains would concern “Ten lines by 2030” said the Minister of Transport, revealing part of the conclusions of a report commissioned by the State on the future of the territorial balance trains (TET), of which night trains are part. Managed by the State, these mainline trains, long distances but not high speed, have been the poor relation of public policies for decades, abandoned for the TGV. “The government is slowly changing its state of mind”, rejoices Laurent Brun. But the general secretary of the CGT railway worker warns: “There is what is green communication and what is real commitment. For the moment, I do not see in these announcements any commercial and industrial strategy. “

Still, the report does state the re-entry into service of night lines, in addition to the two that escaped closure (Paris-Briançon and Paris-Latour-de-Carol): Dijon-Marseille, Bordeaux-Marseille, Paris -Toulouse and Tours-Lyon for the national level; Paris-Madrid, Paris-Rome, Paris-Malmö and Paris-Vienne for the international. If the ambition is laudable, the CGT wonders not only about the relevance of certain lines – like Dijon-Marseille -, but especially on the articulation of the night offer with that of the daytime TFWs. “Because if, as the minister said, night trains are complementary to the TGV offer, day trains should be too. On this subject, the State is acting in the wrong way, choosing to withdraw from these lines which it tries to entrust management to the regions, or even to private operators ”, denounces Laurent Brun.

2… After twenty years of broken night trains

“The time is long gone when La Vie du rail headlined: “the SNCF, the largest hotel in France”, quipped Didier Le Reste. It then provided 20,000 overnight stays every evening, 8 million per year ”, details the president of the Convergence national rail. Whereas “1981, the night train lines irrigated the whole territory”, recalls Laurent Brun, they were slowly closed, deemed unprofitable by a rail operator “Stuck in its logic of cost reduction”. In 2004, the launch of the Corail Lunéa brand marked the beginning of a long attrition. “From 2007, each year, several night trains disappear”, notes the trade unionist, sacrificed in the name of a deadly ideology: “Between the road and the TGV, there is nothing worthwhile. “

In 2012, name change but no course. Exit the Corail Lunéa, hello the Intercités at night, but, behind, “There is still no ambition to revive, regardless of regional planning and climatic requirements”, regrets Laurent Brun. In 2015, the Duron report signed the death warrant for night trains. Too expensive. A report that will propose maintaining only two lines, “Without road alternatives”. In the process, user committees were created to defend these lines and their mobilization, supported by certain trade union organizations, made it possible to push back, for certain lines, the deadline for the final shutdown. In short, concludes Didier Le Reste, who recalls that between 2007 and 2017 around fifty lines disappeared from the map, “Night trains have been sacrificed, without ever asking the question of their contribution in terms of social, economic and environmental efficiency”.

3. From the green push to the electoral aim

“They are a concrete tool that France can use to meet the commitments it has made under the Paris Agreement. “ When, in November 2019, Senator Éliane Assassi introduced the debate on the relaunch of night trains requested by the CRCE group in front of the Hemicycle, the Djebarri study had not yet been commissioned. The environmental issue, on the other hand, is clearly on the table. The great climate marches punctuated the previous season, and the Case of the Century procedure, this complaint which has since resulted in the condemnation of the state for climate inaction, is in full swing. Communist and environmental senators are taking advantage of this push to relay the demand to relaunch nighttime connections. There is the possibility of opening up a whole series of territories. It is also the fight against global warming, when, according to Greenpeace, the train emits on average 60 times less greenhouse gases per passenger than the plane on domestic routes.

The night train, which saves considerable time, particularly on transverse lines, has already proved its worth from this point of view. ÖBB, the Austrian railway company, which has never stopped betting on it, estimates that in 2017, it carried 1.4 million passengers, the equivalent of 12,000 flights in Europe and 5% of traffic from Vienna airport. Like others, France has felt the tide. Leaving Sweden, the wave of flygskam (shame to take the plane) splashed the debates. In July, before the Citizen’s Convention for the Climate, Emmanuel Macron promises to initiate the relaunch of the night train. As 2022 and the presidential election approach, she is a green cockade that he has decided to pin to his jacket.

4. Doors open to a private call for tenders

If the existing lines will continue to be managed by the SNCF, nothing is said, however, about those that will follow. “Ultimately, their redevelopment may give rise to a call for tenders for private companies”, notes Nicolas Forien, spokesperson for the Yes to the night train collective! Strictly speaking, this is not part of his concerns – “The user does not care which company they ride with”, he notes. The requirements linked to the quality of the offer, on the other hand, yes. “What matters to us is that connections can be made easily, that reservations are operational and prices are accessible …”

The disengagement of the State, for decades, mimicked, from this point of view, the offer of the public service. “The Paris-Briançon looks like an outdated dinosaur, deplored, in November 2019, Patricia Morhet-Richaud, former LR senator of Hautes-Alpes. The rolling stock is unsuitable, the frequencies are random, reservations more and more complicated… ” Nicolas Forien confirms it: “The line will be interrupted for nine months with no alternative for travelers. And the reclining seats have been replaced by fixed ones. “ In fact, the decay of existing lines continues to prevail, despite speeches. It is wanted, denounce railway unions and left-wing elected officials, in that it serves as an argument to cede to the private sector what has become the “Transport market”. And the Djebarri study also remains very vague with regard to the economic model that will be retained. Who will run the trains, how often and at what price? Mystery. “Transport policy must be managed under public control and piloted nationally by a single operator: the SNCF”, insists Didier Le Reste. It is up to the State to give it back the means to do it well.

5. New equipment on a quality network

Assuming that the government’s plans are followed to the letter, the renovation plan for Corail – asbestos – cars, which the State intends to entrust to the SNCF maintenance workshops in Périgueux (Dordogne), will not be enough. According to estimates, 600 cars and 60 locomotives will have to leave the production lines to meet the stated ambitions. Total cost: 1.5 billion euros, maintenance included. “Such a project takes time. To meet the 2030 deadline, this means that orders should be launched before the end of 2021, Nicolas Forien notes. Indeed, we must act quickly. According to Gilles Dansart, editor-in-chief of the specialist letter Mobilize: “It will take around five to seven years, once the political decision is taken, for the night train network to become operational. “

Behind the ads, insists Laurent Brun, “We must ask ourselves the question of industrial policy”. “Are we going to see in Europe the creation of a rail Airbus, capable of pooling forces to design the trains of tomorrow? Under what conditions and where will this material be produced? ” asks the trade unionist, who fears “A new coup de com”. In addition to the hardware issue, there is the infrastructure issue. For years, the supply has also been eroded by the allocation of precarious paths for these lines. Bad time slots, bad condition of the tracks … “To be attractive, these trains must benefit from quality night paths “, insists Didier Le Reste .