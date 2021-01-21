TTeam manager Jürgen Klopp is not worried despite the weak phase of the English soccer champions FC Liverpool. “Right now we have an offensive crisis. The next headline will be that everyone now knows how to play against us. It’s totally normal in these phases, “he said on Wednesday:” I read somewhere that I have to rebuild the team. The world is a crazy place – and not just because of the pandemic. Nobody has more time. “

The defending champion is currently only fourth in the Premier League, has not won the last four league games and has not scored three times in a row. Last Sunday, the Reds had split 0-0 from Manchester United in the top game.

Title still in sight

“You only get time if you always take steps forward,” said Klopp before the home game against Burnley FC on Thursday (9:00 pm / Sky): “At the moment we know that we haven’t made any steps forward after last season . We know that and want to change that. But we have to change that in the game and not by talking. “

For the 53-year-old, the current situation is “not a disaster”. Klopp also met the goal doldrums of the world-class storm series Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino with serenity: “The goals don’t close from right and left, you have to work for them,” he said: “If you stay calm and still hungry and make good decisions – then the situation will change. “

Despite the current problems of his Reds, Klopp has his sights on winning the Premier League title again. “Believe it or not, we’re still chasing him,” Klopp said a day before the home game against Burnley. “We strive for it,” assured the 53-year-old, “and if you don’t see that, I can’t change it. If you think we don’t score goals because we don’t want it enough, I can’t help it. “

In the meantime, Leicester City were leaders. Manchester United had previously replaced Liverpool FC in first place. Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC have also been at the top this season. Meanwhile, United is at the top again, at least for the moment. “That changes all the time because it’s so tight,” said Klopp. “We’ve known that for a few weeks now, and it will make the title race or the entire race a little different this year.”

In order to win the championship in the end, his team must be “as perfect as possible,” said Klopp. “We have to be 100 percent ready, and we try to do that all the time. I know that only results count in this business, and I’ve been around long enough for that. But before you get the result you have to show your performance, “he says, referring to the 0-0 win against Manchester United:” And the last performance was really good. “

Thanks to a goal from Ilkay Gündogan, Manchester City have continued their winning streak. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team prevailed on Wednesday evening in a catch-up game 2-0 (0-0) against Aston Villa and celebrated their sixth league success in a row. City was only able to break the resistance of the team from Birmingham late: Bernardo Silva took the lead in the 78th minute, the German international Gündogan converted a penalty in the final minute. Guardiola’s coaching colleague Dean Smith from Aston Villa was sent off with red on the sidelines.

With the win, City moved past the previous leaders Leicester City, who played one more game. Later that evening, Manchester’s city rivals United took over the top position again for the time being. Edinson Cavani (21st) and Paul Pogba (65th) scored the goals in the 2-1 (1-1) win at Fulham FC. United played one game more than City.

Change in head injuries

The Premier League wants to continue to introduce two additional options for testing cases of head injuries during a football game. The clubs agreed on this on Wednesday. Accordingly, in addition to the previous three, the teams may carry out two more player changes if players have to leave the field due to a concussion or suspicion of it.

The test phase should begin in the coming week. Before that, the Premier League has to come to an agreement with the world federation Fifa and the Ifab football rulers on how the players’ private medical data will be handled.