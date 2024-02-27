The Snapdragon Using Stable Diffusion 1.5, a famous machine learning model initially published in 2022, the Californian giant compared the processor with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, highlighting the power gap between the two chips: Snapdragon X Elite far surpasses the competition in image generation, with surprising performance.

Snapdragon X Elite: some numbers

Some images generated with Stable Diffusion

Snapdragon X Elite is the new ARM processor Qualcomm based on a 4 nanometer production process that can count on 12 Cores and 12 Threads, with a peak frequency of up to 4.3 GHz and a TDP of 45 W, while on the graphics side it shows off the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite Adreno GPU.

Just like Intel's rival, too Snapdragon X Elite can count on an integrated NPUcalled Hexagon, dedicated to the local processing of tasks assigned to artificial intelligence.

Stable Diffusion 1.5 should make extensive use of the NPUs integrated into both processors, but in this specific case the Qualcomm chip outclassed the Intel rival: in the first prompt used in the tests, which was about “a berry bush“, the Snapdragon SoC completed the request in 7.25 secondsgenerating images three times faster than Intel Core Ultra 7 155H which took 22.26 seconds.

In the test relating to “a majestic lion tanning in the golden afternoon sun“, Snapdragon X Elite has taken off, generating the image 10 times faster than the competitor: The Qualcomm chip took about 1 second, while the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H completed the request in a full 12 seconds.