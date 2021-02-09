It seems that it was yesterday when we began to listen and read about 5G, and today we already received news of modems such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon X65, one more sign that what we are seeing in fifth generation connectivity in devices it is only a first step of what is still to come, and that we can expect even more speed in future developments, especially as the deployment of networks intensifies (remember that 2020 was going to be the year, but due to the coronavirus everything has been delayed).

Although the world economy has been hit by the pandemic, manufacturers have not put the brakes on and, consequently, throughout the past year we are experiencing the massive arrival of high-end and mid-range terminals with 5G connectivity, and by 2021 it is expected that this will intensify, especially with the arrival of cheaper SoCs that integrate a 5G modem. This, yes, is not the case of the Snapdragon X65, which will be aimed at the top of the range next year.

In order for you to better locate the Snapdragon X65, you should know that the Snapdragon 888 SoC, that is, the one designed by Qualcomm for the top of the range of this 2020 has the Snapdragon X60 modem, compatible with 5G mMWawe and sub-6 networks and allowing connection speeds of up to 7.5 gigabits per second. And if we talk about the Snapdragon 870, its modem is the X55, that is, the predecessor of the X60. The Snapdragon X65 is, therefore, the evolution of these.

Although there is still time for us to start seeing it on devices, today Qualcomm has officially announced the Snapdragon X65 and, what is even more interesting, it has already started its distribution to interested customers. Obviously the first units will be assembled in prototypes, which will still have to be tested for a while. Therefore, the first smartphones to equip it can be expected to see the light of day later this year or early 2022.

One of the key aspects of the Snapdragon x65 is its software upgradeable architecture. Thanks to this capacity, it will be possible to provide the modem with compatibility with 3GPP Release 16, which will arrive with the second phase of 5G. With this flexibility, the chip offers better adaptability for devices that in the future will have to adapt to networks that adopt this standard.

Another key point of the Snapdragon X65 is its artificial intelligence-based antenna tuning technology, which increases grip detection precision by up to 30%, which translates into a better connection and, more importantly, an improvement in energy efficiency. All these new features of the Snapdragon are concentrated around its new antenna, an mMWave module compatible with all the frequencies used today, including n259 in the 41 GHz band.