The Galaxy Book 4 Edge represents Samsung’s first foray into a new generation of Copilot+ PCs, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor. This ultra-thin and light laptop, available in 14- and 16-inch models, promises to deliver performance and battery life that will seriously compete with Apple’s MacBook Air. Aesthetically, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge retains Samsung’s signature Galaxy Book design, with a smooth aluminum frame, tapered edge, and easy one-handed opening. These elements lend it a premium look, even if the overall design isn’t particularly innovative. What is surprising is how thin and light the laptop is, while still managing to include HDMI, USB-A, and a microSD card slot alongside the usual USB-C ports.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge’s real selling point is its OLED touchscreen. Bright, crisp, and smooth, the display makes the most of any content, though it tends to pick up fingerprints and isn’t as bright as some competitors. The keyboard offers a decent typing experience, while the trackpad is surprisingly large. At the heart of the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, one of the fastest chips in the new generation, designed to compete directly with Intel processors. Day-to-day performance is exceptional, making the Galaxy Book the fastest Snapdragon X-powered laptop. However, it’s worth noting that incompatibility with some apps that aren’t updated for the ARM chip may cause them to slow down or even stop running altogether.

Despite promises of long battery life, the Galaxy Book4 Edge only gets about eight hours of mixed use, including browsing, writing, chatting, and note-taking apps. The laptop is positioned on the same level as machines with Intel processors, but it’s still far from the performance of Apple’s MacBooks, which can last up to twice as long. One of the strengths of the new Qualcomm processors is the ability to unleash the full potential of generative artificial intelligence: the Copilot+ PCs have a dedicated button that unleashes the wonders of Microsoft’s assistant. The Galaxy Book4 Edge’s artificial intelligence capabilities are currently limited, but they’re set to grow in the future. Some features, such as automatic subtitles, are very useful, and in the future it will be possible to search for information with a simple screenshot from the PC screen.

Integration with other Samsung devices is excellent. The laptop can mirror Galaxy phones, use a tablet as a second screen, copy and paste between devices, and automatically connect Samsung headphones. These features can be game-changers for those who are already part of the Samsung ecosystem. The Galaxy Book4 Edge starts at $1,699 for the 14-inch version and $1,799 for the 16-inch version. This is a machine that proves that PCs with ARM processors can offer competitive performance. It is fast, quiet, and maintains its power even when unplugged, a feature that laptops with Intel or AMD processors can’t match.