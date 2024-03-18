Since the presentation of Snapdragon X Elite, Qualcomm's communication focused everything on the direct comparison with Apple's M3 chip, complete with high-sounding declarations. The company has in fact repeatedly promised multi-core performance 21% higher than that offered by the competition, without however offering independent data to prove these claims.
However, the first tests on Snapdragon
Higher, but by how much?
The tests were performed on a Samsung's Galaxy Book 4 Edge, a Windows notebook equipped with the Snapdragon X Elite SoC. The benchmarks carried out with Geekbench 6 returned very interesting numbers, both for single-core and multi-core performance.
In this last juncture, the direct comparison with Apple's M3 processor shows the superiority, at least in synthetic benchmarks, of the Qualcomm chip: Snapdragon results 16% higher than those of its rivalhowever falling behind in single-core tests.
To obtain these results, however, Snapdragon
On the Snapdragon Finally, it should be underlined that Geekbench 6 is not the most suitable benchmark for testing capabilities in the long term, given that its tests last only a few seconds: when use is much longer, i.e. in normal conditions of use, the system Cooling plays a central role and the new MacBook Air M3 from this point of view have given rise to some problems.
#Snapdragon #Elite #superior #Apple #independent #benchmark #confirm
Leave a Reply