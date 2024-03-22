On the occasion of the Game Developers Conference 2024, Qualcomm returned to talk about the new Snapdragon X Elite SoC and the first notebooks that will welcome the processor, placing emphasis on the gaming segment. In fact, according to the company, the devices equipped with Snapdragon X Elite they will be able to emulate most games at maximum speed and without specific developer intervention.

Emulation and performance

The design of Snapdragon X Elite

During the panel entitled “Windows on Snapdragon, a platform ready for PC gaming”, Issam Khalil confirmed that the first not yet announced laptops with Snapdragon X Elite will arrive during the summer.

Regarding these, the Qualcomm engineer then explained that – on the gaming front – the developers they can follow three different approaches, but all functional. The first option is to port the titles to ARM64, which will allow you to fully exploit all the capabilities of the new CPU thanks to dynamic frequency modulation.

The second approach instead involves the creation of a hybrid “ARM64EC” application: in this case Windows, its libraries and Qualcomm drivers will be executed natively, but the rest of the processes will be emulated, all with the aim of obtaining “almost native”.

The last way, perhaps the most interesting, does not involve any operation on the part of the developers: In fact, most video games should run automatically via x64 emulation. According to Khalil, the new Qualcomm CPU experiences limited performance drops in the transition from x64 to ARM64 and should therefore not compromise the general quality of performance.

In the first available benchmarks, Snapdragon X Elite proved to be up to par with the competition, with even superior multi-core performance.