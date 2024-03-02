Announced last October 2023, the Snapdragon After waiting for a long time, it seems that the first CPUs Snapdragon X Elite have started to make their appearance in some laptops, in this specific case a Lenovo-branded device, which has just appeared among the lists of the famous Geekbench benchmark.

Some numbers

Snapdragon X Elite appeared on Geekbench

According to what emerged from Geekbench, the Lenovo 83ED laptop recently appeared in the benchmark database, it brings one as a gift Snapdragon X Elite-X1E78100: the CPU would be equipped with 12 Cores with a maximum frequency of 3.42 GHz.

The CPU is labeled “ARMv8 (64-bit) Family 8 Model 1 Revision 201”, with the model number “X1E78100”, all running on a Lenovo motherboard, which would suggest an official release not too far away in time.

There is currently a lot of uncertainty about how the various SKUs in the Snapdragon

Previously another Snapdragon X Elite chip had appeared in the Geekbench catalogues with the acronym “X1E80100”, a feature that could result in the same number of cores but different clock frequencies. Similarly, in recent days Qualcomm has showcased the power of Snapdragon X Elite in the field of artificial intelligence.