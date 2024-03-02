Announced last October 2023, the Snapdragon
After waiting for a long time, it seems that the first CPUs Snapdragon X Elite have started to make their appearance in some laptops, in this specific case a Lenovo-branded device, which has just appeared among the lists of the famous Geekbench benchmark.
Some numbers
According to what emerged from Geekbench, the Lenovo 83ED laptop recently appeared in the benchmark database, it brings one as a gift Snapdragon X Elite-X1E78100: the CPU would be equipped with 12 Cores with a maximum frequency of 3.42 GHz.
The CPU is labeled “ARMv8 (64-bit) Family 8 Model 1 Revision 201”, with the model number “X1E78100”, all running on a Lenovo motherboard, which would suggest an official release not too far away in time.
There is currently a lot of uncertainty about how the various SKUs in the Snapdragon
Previously another Snapdragon X Elite chip had appeared in the Geekbench catalogues with the acronym “X1E80100”, a feature that could result in the same number of cores but different clock frequencies. Similarly, in recent days Qualcomm has showcased the power of Snapdragon X Elite in the field of artificial intelligence.
