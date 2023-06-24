Qualcomm Technologies has announced that it has extended its collaboration with Sony to equip future Sony smartphones with Snapdragon platforms. The companies have agreed to work together on the next generations of high-end and mid-range smartphones. “We are excited to continue working with our longtime partner Sony to bring consumers the next generation of world-class mobile technologies,” said OH Kwon, senior vice president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies and president of Qualcomm APAC. “This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for us to deliver innovative user experiences to help meet consumer needs globally.” Tsutomu Hamaguchi, Head of Mobile Communications Business Unit at Sony Corporation, commented, “The Xperia 1V, Sony’s latest flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, has been very well received by customers. It’s time to continue our partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver premium and compelling experiences on future smartphones powered by Snapdragon processors.We are always listening to our customers to develop cutting-edge technologies that meet and exceed their expectations, and we trust Qualcomm Technologies will help us continue to lead the industry forward”.