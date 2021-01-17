Although it is a provisional name, the Snapdragon SC8280 aims to be an integrated that will give a lot to talk about in, hopefully, a short time. And with it would come the first great data in relation to the ARM architecture of this 2021. Or at least that is what we can deduce from what Posted by WinFuture, which notes that Qualcomm has not rested on its laurels and already has an SoC in development designed directly to “compete” with the surprising Apple M1. A movement with which it joins AMD, which would also be working in the same line.

If you are wondering why the quotation marks to compete, actually the reason is very simple: it is true that the Snapdragon SC8280 would claim, according to the data that we have been able to know, be in the same segment as the M1Although it is unlikely that Apple will consider both licensing its SoC for use by other manufacturers, as it will consider using third-party integrations in its computers, once it has developed Apple Silicon.

However, this does mean that Apple will have to face new competition, since other manufacturers and assemblers will most likely follow suit and make the leap to ARM, something they could do with the SnapdragonSC 8020. At the moment we are only talking about a prototype, but at the moment in which Qualcomm has the chip ready and the commercial agreements with manufacturers to integrate it, we will live very, very interesting moments.

Not much is known, at the moment, of the Snapdragon SC8280, which many might think is the evolution of the Snapdragon 8cx (the first rumors suggest that it will not be like that), but the few details that have been revealed look very good. . The first is that the test unit on which the data has been filtered is a device with a 14-inch screen, which rules out that it is a tablet and points to a small laptop. The size of the Snapdragon SC8280 would be 20 x 17 millimeters, something that would confirm that it is aimed at this type of device, in which eliminating elements of active heat dissipation, such as fans, is necessary in many cases.

Another key aspect of the SoC still in development is related to RAM, and is that the integrated one would be testing in two configurations, one with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a second with nothing less than 32 GB of RAM LPDDR4X. And this is an important piece of information, because if the Snapdragon SC8280 is capable of managing up to 32 gigabytes of memory, it would be multiplying by two the capacity of the M1 in this regard, as the Apple chip remains at 16 gigabytes of unified memory.

The SoC test unit is also known to feature a Snapdragon X55 5G modem, although this could be a point implementation in the system that has been designed to test the Snapdragon SC8280. That is, it is still early to say that this new integrated will have 5G connectivity “yes or yes.” However, and if so, this would be another great strategic advantage of this SoC (and, therefore, of the systems that integrate it), compared to Apple’s M1.

You have to keep in mind, yes, that Apple’s plans do not stay far from the M1. We already know that those from Cupertino have been working on new and more powerful chips for some time, so aspects such as the amount of memory they are capable of managing can evolve substantially in all types. Be that as it may, and when this Snapdragon SC8280 finally materializes, the compact notebook industry may experience some very interesting moves, that will be worth seeing and that, obviously, we will tell you here.