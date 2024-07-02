The partnership with Manchester United, which will see the Snapdragon logo appear on the team’s jersey, represents a significant investment for Qualcomm. While official figures have not been disclosed, the deal is estimated to be worth over $76 million per year far exceeding the £47m paid by current sponsor, German firm TeamViewer SE. The deal will run for three years, with an option for a further two years.

Qualcomm is investing significantly in strengthening its brand Snapdragon particularly in the PC and smartphone sector. The company recently signed a sponsorship agreement with Manchester United, one of the most prestigious and followed football clubs in the world.

A multi-million dollar deal to increase brand visibility

The Snapdragon brand represents much more than just a chipset for Qualcomm. After years of trying to bring its system-on-a-chip (SoC) to Windows notebooks, the company has finally achieved a level of performance that can compete with Apple’s M-series chips, AMD, and Intel. The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm’s first smartphone chipset with fully custom CPU cores, marks another step forward in the company’s journey to design silicon in-house, following Apple’s lead.

But the Manchester United sponsorship is not just a marketing move for Qualcomm, but also a strategic partnership, or so they say from the English team. The company plans to use its Snapdragon processors to offer the club’s fans innovative and engaging experiences, strengthening their bond with the team.

Jean-Claude Blanc, CEO of Manchester United, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with a company at the forefront of innovation like Qualcomm. We look forward to using Snapdragon processors to create game-changing experiences for our fans around the world, deepening their engagement with the club they love.”

