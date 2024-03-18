Qualcomm Technologies has announced the introduction of its new mobile platform, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, aimed at an even wider segment of products in the Android flagship smartphone sector. The new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform stands out for the inclusion of advanced features, ranging from support for powerful generative artificial intelligence functions running directly on the device, to a highly responsive Image Signal Processor (ISP), through to mobile gaming experiences hyper-realistic, latest generation connectivity and lossless high definition audio. Additionally, the platform is compatible with a wide range of AI models, including some of the most popular large language models (LLMs), such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

Chris Patrick, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Handsets at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., highlighted how new features, including integrated generative artificial intelligence and advanced photography functions, are designed to significantly improve the everyday experience of users, stimulating their creativity and productivity. The Snapdragon 8 series represents the company's flagship mobile offering, which can now count on an even richer set of features, made accessible to a larger number of consumers.

William Lu, Partner and President of Xiaomi Corporation as well as President of International Business Department and GM of Xiaomi Brand, expressed great enthusiasm for the collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. The introduction of devices powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform, in fact, will allow Xiaomi to offer its customers a personalized premium experience, enriched by the potential of generative artificial intelligence. Several major OEMs, including Honor, iQOO, Realme, Redmi and Xiaomi, have already confirmed the adoption of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 platform for their future devices. It is expected that the first smartphone equipped with this innovative technology will be announced as early as March.