The Qualcomm chip on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra manages “HIGH” graphics within the game, but the “PEAK” option is completely precluded by the settings.
Qualcomm's jewel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, stood out for having placed emphasis on intense mobile gaming sessionshighlighting support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, external monitors, and upscaling.
These characteristics immediately positioned it as a contender for the scepter of Apple chips.
Now, however, the first sensational limitations are emerging.
It is not clear whether the cause of these is to be found in one lack of software optimization or in the deficit in performance itself: the fact is that a recent comparison has shown how, unlike Apple's A17 Pro, the Android SoC is unable to reach the maximum settings when we talk about graphics settings or, at least, not when the game in question is the new Call of Duty Mobile Warzone.
No “PEAK”
Recently, creator Ben Geskin had the opportunity to try Xiaomi 14 Ultra, one of the most powerful Android smartphones currently available on the market.
This device is not only equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3but can be configured with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
The specifications on paper are certainly impressive, however the creator had to surrender to a certain regret in noting that, despite the computing power, it was not possible for him to play Call of Duty with the visual settings at maximum.
As reported by Geskin's post, among the game settings there is the “PEAK” option which guarantees maximum image quality, but with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this option is limited to “HIGH”.
In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, both Apple's current generation flagships equipped with the A17 Pro, support the “PEAK” graphics setting without any limitations.
Bitter surprise
In the comparison of screen specifications between Xiaomi 14 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is even noted that the Chinese company's flagship supports the highest resolution of 3200 x 1440.
Assuming then that Call of Duty Mobile Warzone runs at the native resolution on each smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be limited by video memory, but that's just a hypothesis.
It is difficult to draw definitive conclusions at the moment, since it is not excluded that in the future an update could allow Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to support the currently unavailable graphics option; At this juncture, owners of Android flagships might rightly feel disappointed that iPhones have an advantage over them.
One could argue that one of the reasons why iOS is preferred for gaming is the continuous optimizationsand the same principle could also apply in the case of Call of Duty Mobile Warzone.
On the other hand, the future Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 it will be equipped with an Adreno 830 GPU, which appears to be faster than Apple's M2 chip.
Furthermore, it is said to have a score 46 percent higher multicore compared to Qualcomm's current flagship.
This could fuel hopes of narrowing the gap with Apple as the year progresses.
#Snapdragon #Gen #shows #limits #graphics #settings #Call #Duty #Warzone #Mobile
Leave a Reply