The Qualcomm chip on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra manages “HIGH” graphics within the game, but the “PEAK” option is completely precluded by the settings.

Qualcomm's jewel, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, stood out for having placed emphasis on intense mobile gaming sessionshighlighting support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, external monitors, and upscaling.

These characteristics immediately positioned it as a contender for the scepter of Apple chips. Now, however, the first sensational limitations are emerging.

It is not clear whether the cause of these is to be found in one lack of software optimization or in the deficit in performance itself: the fact is that a recent comparison has shown how, unlike Apple's A17 Pro, the Android SoC is unable to reach the maximum settings when we talk about graphics settings or, at least, not when the game in question is the new Call of Duty Mobile Warzone.

No “PEAK” The post reporting PEAK option denied in settings Recently, creator Ben Geskin had the opportunity to try Xiaomi 14 Ultra, one of the most powerful Android smartphones currently available on the market.

This device is not only equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3but can be configured with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. See also Is Unreal Engine 5 really the best choice for the next Witcher game? The specifications on paper are certainly impressive, however the creator had to surrender to a certain regret in noting that, despite the computing power, it was not possible for him to play Call of Duty with the visual settings at maximum. As reported by Geskin's post, among the game settings there is the “PEAK” option which guarantees maximum image quality, but with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this option is limited to “HIGH”. In contrast, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, both Apple's current generation flagships equipped with the A17 Pro, support the “PEAK” graphics setting without any limitations.