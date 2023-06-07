Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is by Qualcomm which itself is a US technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of chipsets for mobile devices. It is known for its Snapdragon processors, which power a number of flagship smartphones. We are right here today to talk about these as we are going to be delighted with very soon a new product of the company!

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Qualcomm has revealed in which month it will be announced!

Finally the company broke the veil of silence and notified us that a October 2023 the new workhorse Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 will be presented. From 24 to 26 October to be precise at the company’s annual summit in Maui (Hawaii). The new chip will obviously be illustrated in every detail with a demo!

Although no official data is yet available, we will certainly have a great beast of power and performance in our hands. It is useless to go too far as we have too little data in our hands. We hope that the AI makes its appearance within this new hardware and only for the moment we can do nothing but wait. Hoping that as some leakers claim there is a clock frequency of 3.7 GHz of pure power!