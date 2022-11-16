During Snapdragon Summit 2022, Qualcomm Technologies unveiled its latest high-end mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The new mobile platform will be adopted by global OEMs and brands including Asus Republic of Gamers, Honoe, iQoo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, Oppo, RedMagic, Redmi, Sharp, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, Meizu and ZTE, with the first commercial devices expected in late 2022. “Our passion is to empower people to do more, so we design Snapdragon with the user at the center. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will revolutionize the flagship smartphone landscape in 2023,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers a ‘game-changing artificial intelligence, unprecedented connectivity, and world-class gameplay, empowering consumers to enhance every experience on their most trusted device.”

Powered by the company’s fastest and most advanced AI Engine, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features innovative artificial intelligence built into the entire system. Thanks to the upgraded Qualcomm Hexagon processor, users can experience faster natural language processing with multi-language translation and advanced AI camera features. The Hexagon processor features updates to the architecture, including micro tile inference and a larger tensor accelerator for up to 4.35x AI performance boost. This is also the first Snapdragon mobile platform to support INT4, a precision format for AI, resulting in a 60% performance/watt improvement for sustained AI inference. The latest Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which now integrates two AI processors, supports intuitive experiences that allow you to activate personalized passwords.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promises to automatically enhance photos and videos in real time thanks to semantic segmentation, which uses an AI neural network to make the camera aware of faces, facial features, hair, clothes, sky and more, and optimize them individually in so that every detail receives a personalized professional image tuning. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has also been optimized to support the new image sensors. Sony Semiconductor Solutions is the first to develop Quadruple Digital Overlay HDR technology, which was fine-tuned for Snapdragon. The Samsung Isocell HP3, the first 200 megapixel image sensor optimized for Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, will guarantee professional quality photos and videos. This is also the first Snapdragon to include an AV1 codec with support for video playback up to 8K HDR at 60 frames per second.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 features new Snapdragon Elite Gaming features including real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing that brings realistic lights, reflections, and illumination to mobile gaming. The upgraded Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers up to 25% faster performance and the Qualcomm Kryo CPU enables up to 40% more power efficiency, so users can enjoy longer battery life. Gamers will also be able to experience photo-realistic human characters in their games thanks to the world’s first mobile-optimized support for the Unreal Engine 5 Metahumans Framework on Snapdragon.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enable faster 5G upload and download speeds, coverage, latency and energy efficiency. It is the first Snapdragon platform to support 5G+5G/4G Dual-SIM Dual-Active, which harnesses the power and flexibility of two 5G SIMs simultaneously. High-Band Simultaneous Multi-Link enables peak Wi-Fi 7 performance globally, for smooth and fast connections while streaming, gaming and more. In addition, the SoC supports Snapdragon Sound technology for music, calls and games with a latency of 48 milliseconds.