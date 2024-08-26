Qualcomm continues to democratize access to cutting-edge technologies with the launch of its latest mobile platform, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3. This new addition to the “s” series brings advanced features previously reserved for high-end devices to a broader audience. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 is not just an incremental upgrade, but a true generational leap. Thanks to the new Qualcomm Kryo CPU, CPU performance has increased by nearly 20%. The GPU, also improved, offers up to 40% acceleration, ensuring a smooth and immersive mobile gaming experience.

AI performance has been boosted by over 30%, opening the way to exciting new AI applications, including generative AI. All of this is achieved with an eye on power efficiency, with an overall power saving of 12%. The Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 doesn’t just deliver high performance, it also brings a host of premium features to mid-range devices. Generative AI, high-end mobile gaming, professional photography and video, and much more will now be within the reach of even more consumers.

Major device manufacturers, including Realme, Samsung, Sharp, and Xiaomi, have already announced the adoption of this platform in their upcoming models. This means that we will soon see a new generation of mid-range smartphones on the market, capable of offering a user experience comparable to that of high-end devices, but at a more affordable price.