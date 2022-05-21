As already anticipated at the beginning of the week, Qualcomm has officially presented two new mobile platforms, its new SoCs Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1; the latter surprised us first of all in the name, everyone, including me, in the rumors called it Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and instead the “+” is next to the number 8, in fact it makes even more sense, but it continues to I don’t like this nomenclature very much.

Beyond these uninteresting personal opinions, let’s move on to the point, what do these two new SoCs offer? Let’s start with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is the new spearhead of Qualcomm’s mobile offering which now integrates a Adreno GPU with improved performanceand, this means that we will have better performance in video games and beyond, in fact the company has also declared that it has lowered consumption. In particular, we are talking about speeds greater than 10% and a reduction in consumption of 30%, percentages that in practice should translate into smoother and more lasting gameplay, with an extension of about 60 minutes.

The improvements are also on the CPU side, which according to what has been declared undergoes the same improvements, that is, it has 10% better performance and 30% improved efficiency. It will therefore be very interesting to see how smartphones with this chipset behave, the conditions are very interesting and suggest a ‘significantly better autonomy although performance has improved.

Among the other innovations we also find the possibility of capturing 8K HDR video thanks to the recent Snapdragon Sight technology, you can also record HDR10 + videos. Also interesting is the new AI Engine, able to offer 20% improved performance compared to the previous version.

The Snapdragon X65 modem on the other hand, it offers high-level performance in terms of 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, guaranteeing greater efficiency that will allow us to communicate with relatives and friends for about 5 more hours, moreover the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 technology offers high performance via Wi- Fi and Bluetooth with support for CD Lossless audio quality and an ultra-low latency, lag-free connection.

Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: the new proposal for the medium-high range

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC will instead be very popular on mid-range and high-end devices, substantially it is the successor of the Snapdragon 778G 5G and compared to the latter it offers 20% better performance in terms of GPU and support for Quad HD + displays.

Thanks to the triple ISP Qualcomm Spectra you will be able to take photos simultaneously from 3 cameras or shoot at 200 MP, a big news for this series of processors. Thanks to the support for 4K HDR you will be able to take quality shots with greater realism.

The modem is Snapdragon X62 5G, it too includes FastConnect 6900 as its big brother and can therefore offer high-level performance. The focus on security and protection of user information is also interesting, Qualcomm has in fact introduced an ad hoc Engine to offer greater security called Trust management Engine, which follows the Android Ready SE project.

In short, the assumptions are certainly interesting and we are very curious to see how all these specifications will translate into practice on the new devices that will mount the new chips. I also point out that you can find on the official website the complete specifications of Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 And Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.