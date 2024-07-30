Qualcommrecently announced the new chip called Snapdragon 4s Gen 2. A cheaper model than the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and also less powerful. Therefore, Qualcomm’s goal is not so much to create a stronger chip than its predecessor, but to allow users who struggle to buy expensive smartphones to access 5G.

In India, for example, it is a feat to buy a 5G model for less than $100.. So much so that Jio is considering creating feature phones (the “old-school” cell phones preceding smartphones) with 5G integrated. The ambitions of the new Qualcomm chip all reside in offering the best data connection to a user base of approximately 2.8 billion.

Snapdragon 4s Gen 2: 5G Goal in Budget Smartphones

The goal of Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is to Making 5G Work in Any Smartphoneeven the cheap ones that usually don’t support it. It’s no coincidence that in India, 350 million people still use a feature phone, of which the most popular brand is Jio. The latter brand, in fact, intends to develop phones with standalone 5G incorporated.

Therefore, the 5G that the new Qualcomm chip wants to support is not all roses and flowers. In fact, it does not support 5G networks in the non-standalone 5G distribution mode, which is also the most widespread as it uses existing network resources. According to Qualcomm, Xiaomi is among the first companies that will produce with this chip.

Other technical features

As mentioned above, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is a cheaper and less powerful model than the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. It is said to have 2 performance cores up to 2 GHz + 6 efficiency cores up to 1.8 GHz, while those of its predecessor were 2.2 and 2 GHz. In addition, support up to 90 Hz for the FHD + display and only LPDDR4X RAM, while Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 boasted up to 120 Hz and compatibility with LPDDR5 as well.