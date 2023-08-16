Snapchat users reported that the messaging app’s AI-based chatbot, My AI, experienced some issues on Tuesday evening. In particular, the AI ​​shared a mysterious Story on its profile and stopped responding to text chats as usual, completely autonomously, as if it had made a decision on its own. Launched worldwide earlier this year, Snapchat’s “My AI” chatbot was designed to respond to users’ messages in a natural and friendly way. In theory, it should be able to provide recommendations on places to visit and filters to use, as well as respond to Snap chats users send it. Sadly, it has temporarily discontinued all of these features, instead replying to all messages with a default response: “Sorry, I’ve encountered a technical problem.”

Anyone else’s Snapchat My AI posts to their story??? pic.twitter.com/8DNAKE1JXI — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) August 16, 2023

Adding another layer of mystery, it appears that the AI ​​has shared its first and only Story on its profile. However, although the Story was later removed and is no longer visible, videos shared by users on social media suggest it appeared for about a second. The Story featured a flat beige area with the top of the screen in another light tone, fueling user speculation that it could be a wall and ceiling. Asked for comment, a Snap spokesperson confirmed that the “My AI” AI had been disrupted, but that the issue has since been fixed. However, the situation was not immediately resolved: “My AI” continued for some time to reply to text messages from some users with the reply: “Hey, I’m a bit busy right now. Can we talk later?” . However, shortly after, several users reported that the “My AI” chatbot was back online.