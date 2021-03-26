Snapchat does not want to be left behind in terms of innovations compared to its rivals, so it works in a new function already present in the social network TikTok: the so-called duos. This type of content will allow the user to join and interact on a video already shared by another tiktoker, by way of answer.

Snapchat Stories, the ephemeral content that disappears after a while, became so popular that social networks like Facebook, Instagram, Whatsappeg even Twitter – with the Fleets – they took them to their platforms.

Now, it seems that it is Snap’s turn to look at a feature that is growing in popularity with users, such as the TikTok duos.

TikTok duos allow a user to generate content based on a video already published on the platform. Photo: capture.

As reported in TechCrunch, the company is working on “Remix”, a similar tool but focused on the Snapchat audience.

As with TikTok, this feature will allow users to create new content from the videos of his friends, initially with a response to one of his stories. To do this, they will only have to be recorded with the original video.

The company confirmed that already started external tests of the new tool.

Users will also have format options to place the two videos, such as side by side, one on top of the other or overlaid. It is not yet known if visual effects, stickers, transitions, text or filters can be added to the editing screen, as in the Chinese social network.

Snapchat wants you to verify your friends

The platform recently introduced a new feature, “Verify Friends”, with which it encourages users to check your contact list to make sure it only contains known people and with whom they want to maintain communication.

The social network Snapchat has 130 million users worldwide. Photo: REUTERS.

This feature was presented on February 9 in the framework of the celebration of the Safe Internet Day. The function seeks to promote a safe and positive use of digital technologies among users.

The “Verification of friends” appears in the profile of Snapchat users as a notification, which gives access to the list of contacts, to facilitate the review and elimination of unwanted contacts, as the company explains in a publication on its website official.

The feature will reach Android users first, where it will begin rolling out in the coming weeks, and will hit iOS in the coming months.