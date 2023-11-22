Home page World

After X, Meta and TikTok: New Snapchat+ option available in Australia for 9.60 euros per month – exclusive features and use without advertising.

Snapchat has joined the other major social media platforms TikTok and Meta with Facebook and Instagram connected by offering an ad-free usage option for its paying users. This development follows the trend of providing users with an uninterrupted experience for a monthly fee.

Test phase started in Australia: Snapchat Plus offers many exclusive functions

The ad-free version of Snapchat+, a premium version of the app, is currently being tested in Australia. The social media enthusiast Jonah Manzano discovered this innovation. For 15.99 Australian dollars per month, the equivalent of around 9.60 euros, users can use the app without advertising. This price is more than double the standard Snapchat+ premium model, which is available for 4.49 euros per month and offers features such as replies to story replies and AI-generated profile backgrounds.

With over 750 million monthly active users worldwide, including around 15 million in Germany, Snapchat has a considerable user base. Over four million people have already subscribed to Snapchat+.

Ad-free model details: Availability and customization of Snapchat+ subscription plans

Snapchat+’s ad-free plan doesn’t include Story or Lens ads. However, users would still be able to see sponsored AI responses in the My AI section. This section was updated a few months ago with sponsored links via Microsoft Ads.

The ad-free version is available via the App Store or Play Store, and users can customize their subscription via their own profile. It is still unclear when this model will come to the USA or Europe. It could serve as an option in the European Economic Area for people who do not want to see personalized advertising while still having access to Snapchat’s services​​. Also Meta turned Instagram and Facebook inside out according to the new EU Digital Services Act. The Ad-free subscriptions from Meta start for users from 9.99 euros, like NEXTG.tv reported.