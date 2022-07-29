Thanks to the surface recognition feature, the scary Ghost Phone lens transports the gameplay to the environment in which the users are, prompting them to get up and move to collect ghost energy through the smartphone and defeat the ghosts.

Ghost Phone introduces a new genre of gameplay, based on a narrative, which combines the technology of for the first time scan in AR to the games on the platform.

Here’s how it works:

That’s enough open Snapchat and search for “Ghost Phone” in Lens Explorer or look for a mysterious icon behind the rocket symbol in Chat.

Crack the password to start the game experience.

Find the clues in messages and elsewhere.

Unlock scary camera modes and look around for different types of augmented reality ghosts.

Pass the levels to find new apps and data to decipher clues, camera modes and new ghosts, but above all to find out what happened to Lisa.

Snapchat and the world of minigames

Ghost Phone is added to nearly a hundred mini-games that offer Snapchatters fun experiences to play, create experiences with friends and find useful tools on the app. Since its launch in 2019, more than 300 million users have used the Games and Mini-games, including those made by HBO Max, Headspace, Poshmark, Voodoo, Zynga and many more.

To make the Ghost Phone, Snap leveraged its proprietary technologies, such as Playcanvas , that is to say a graphics engine that works entirely on the web, e Lens Studio, on which the Spectral Lenses were created.

Snapchat’s goal is to offer its 347 million daily users an experience that seamlessly blends augmented reality, gaming, and storytelling, making them have fun with their friends in the real world.

In fact, Snap’s camera is one of the most used in the world and serves to enrich the real world thanks to the tools of the digital world. To date, Snap boasts:

To try Ghost Phone, just download the Snapchat application and click on the link.