LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) – The photo app Snapchat gained 16 million daily users in the past quarter. Sales jumped 62 percent year-on-year to $ 911.3 million, while the bottom line was in the red of a good $ 113 million. In the same quarter of the previous year, the loss was more than twice as high with 240.7 million dollars.

The stock temporarily lost more than eight percent in after-hours trading on Thursday after the forecast for the current quarter disappointed investors.

Snap (Snap) had initially seen a significant boost for its business at the beginning of the corona crisis – but then missed its own sales forecast in the second quarter. Business picked up again in the second half of the year.

The last 265 million Snapchat users opened the app an average of 30 times a day, as reported by the parent company Snap. The number of daily users increased by 47 million year-on-year.

Snapchat was best known for images that disappear on their own, but is now increasingly trying to establish itself as a platform for media content. Snap also uses so-called augmented reality, in which virtual objects on the screen are integrated into the real environment. There could be gimmicks such as masks or cat ears – but also the possibility of trying on fashion items virtually, for example.