Snapchat founder surprise: paid credits to students at graduation

The 248 graduates of the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles received an unexpected graduation gift: the full payment of their educational debts by Evan Sigel, co-founder of Snapchat, who together with his wife Miranda Kerr, owns a foundation with which he will make the payments.

The announcement was made by Charles Hirschorn, president of the famous school of art and design, during the graduation of the young people who, in the midst of shouts and tears, hugged each other celebrating the news. Some of them are left with debts close to 280 million pesos (70,000 dollars). Video: Paola Jara sang a Shakira song at her wedding with Jessi Uribe

“I am speechless,” Yaritza Velázquez-Medina, one of the beneficiary students, told the Los Angeles Times through tears. with the act of philanthropy by Sigel who commented, according to the newspaper, that “It is a privilege for our family to give back and support the class of 2022 (from Otis) and we hope that this will allow graduates to pursue their passions, contribute to the world and inspire humanity.”

Sigel studied at this school and revealed that “it changed my life, I felt pushed and challenged to grow up surrounded by super talented artists and designers”.

The three things that cannot be missing in Bill Gates’ office

According to latest figures, In the United States, more than 43 million people owe the federal credit system more than 1.6 trillion dollars, about 37,000 dollars per person. (more than 152 million pesos) for educational loans, a major problem that affects low-income people and is affecting business development and employment.