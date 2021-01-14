Snapchat has announced its decision to suspend “permanently” the account of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, “For the sake of public safety” and for their “attempts” to “spread disinformation” and “incite violence”.

“Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump’s account on Snapchat and we have been assessing what long-term measure is in the interest of our community on Snapchat,” said a company spokesperson, according to the television network. American CNN.

“In the interest of public safety and as a result of your attempts to spread disinformation, hate speech and incite violence, which are clear violations of our rules, we have made the decision to permanently terminate your account,” he added. .

Snapchat’s decision comes a day after YouTube announced the suspension of Trump’s channel for a minimum period of one week, considering that one of the recently published videos incited violence, without giving more details about it.

The company indicated that it will review its decision within a week and confirmed the removal of the aforementioned video, amid the actions against Trump’s accounts on social networks after last week’s assault on the Capitol by a group of his followers.

Previously, Facebook had announced that it was suspending Trump’s account “indefinitely” and Twitter permanently canceled it after the events on Capitol Hill, which resulted in at least five deaths, including a police officer.

The assault caused the postponement of the vote in Congress to certify the victory of Joe Biden, something that took place hours later. After that, Trump assured that there would be an “orderly transition”, although he reiterated his complaints about fraud, without presenting evidence.