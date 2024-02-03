Home page World

Snap is recalling lithium-ion batteries for Pixy flight cameras. There is a risk of overheating, which can lead to fires. Customers will be asked to return immediately.

In a current and urgent security measure, the company Snap has a Recall campaign for lithium-ion batteries started, which were sold for the Pixy flight cameras. The affected batteries can overheat and therefore pose a significant fire risk. Affected consumers are entitled to a refund. The recall was initiated on February 1, 2024 and affects approximately 71,000 units. Also H&M recently launched a recall campaign for pearl braceletsHow NEXTG.tv reported.

Recall in detail

The recall involves the rechargeable lithium-ion battery that was sold with the pocket-sized Pixy flight camera. The battery was both sold separately and included with the Pixy, which is known for its ability to take photos and videos. Both the Pixy and the battery are yellow. The battery is about three inches long and half an inch wide. Measures for consumers: Consumers are requested to stop using the Pixy flight camera immediately, remove the battery and stop charging it. For instructions on participating in the recall, obtaining a refund, and disposing of the battery in accordance with local and state regulations, they should visit www.pixy.com. The Pixy flight camera and other Pixy accessories are also separately eligible for a refund of the purchase price.

Incidents and Injuries: Affected devices sold in 2022 and 2023

Snap has received four reports of battery overheating and swelling, resulting in a minor battery fire and minor injury. The affected products were sold online on Pixy.com and Amazon.com between May 2022 and December 2023. The price range for the Pixy Flight Camera or “Flight Pack” bundle was $185 to $250, the additional charger/battery was $40 to $50, and the battery when sold separately was $16 to $20.

The affected products were imported from Snap LLC., based in Santa Monica, California. The production took place in China. The callback number is 24-095. Snap also protects children and young people in the app. Most recently, the Family Center on Snapchat was overhauled with new features.