If the response of the Tac is positive, he will be able to go on the field with the mask: the call-up for Monday’s match against Bologna is possible

The face is still a little swollen and this does not authorize easy optimisms. Napoli hopes to have Victor Osimhen back on the field soon, but only today after the control exams he will undergo will it be possible to better understand what the recovery times will be. Exams that were scheduled for December 31, but the day before – in Nigeria for the Christmas holidays – the player communicated his positivity to Covid to the club. Exactly one year after the first contagion that so much controversy had sparked, given that at that time a birthday party was organized for the attacker – on December 29 – with friends all in close contact and without masks, when vaccines did not yet exist. Oh well now the story is different and in any case in just over a week the player was negativized and returned to Naples on Sunday evening.

Examination – The CT scan he will undergo today will then be evaluated by Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro, the maxillofacial surgeon who operated on him on November 23rd, and by the head of the Naples medical staff, Raffaele Canonico. If they give the clearance – yesterday there were already the post-covid protocol medical examinations that have not found any problems – the player will be able to start training with greater intensity. Because he has still only carried out personalized work, while to test his real conditions it will be necessary to evaluate him in the physical contact of the matches, in the ability to adapt to running with the mask to understand when he will really be able to take the field.

The mask – Made of carbon and kevlar by Ortopedia Ruggiero, it was delivered to the player in the final version, after the various modeling tests, last December 21st. Victor only used it in two training sessions, before leaving for the Christmas holidays spent with his family in Nigeria. Now begins the phase in which the mask must avoid accidental clashes because we are 50 days after the surgery and there may still be some problems. Luciano Spalletti is waiting impatiently for news from the doctors to be able to understand when to fully reintegrate Victor in training with the group.

Disappointment Africa Cup – The refusal to play the tournament that had just begun was a great disappointment for the center forward. The same technical and medical staff of Nigeria have understood that a quick recovery was problematic and then Covid has also complicated things. Osimhen was very keen and in fact yesterday he tweeted good luck to his teammates, for today’s debut against Egypt: “Good luck to Super Eagles. Lets go!”. The attachment to one’s land is something fundamental and at the beginning he did not understand the concerns of the blue club, which he hoped would not go to Cameroon for the event. But the doubts about his recovery times were well founded, even if we may not reach the three months sentenced in the press release of the company that November 23, immediately after the intervention at the Ruesch clinic in Naples.

Chink Bologna – If today no problems arise and Victor will be able to train continuously, there is an opening that he can go to the bench in Bologna next Monday. Mind you, it would also be a way to keep him together with the group and stimulate him to come back that the boy also wants to happen as soon as possible. Because he wants to play with Napoli and also to take back the national team that will play the decisive playoff for the World Cup in March. More likely that Victor will be available on January 23 against Salernitana. And in any case, at the resumption, after the break for the national teams at the end of January, Napoli will finally be able to have its center forward in shape.

January 11 – 09:35

