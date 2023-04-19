Snap Inc said Wednesday that its artificial intelligence chatbot will now be able to respond to user messages with a fully AI-generated image, as the owner of photo messaging app Snapchat deepens its work on the technology.

The announcement came at Snap’s annual SNAP.N Partner Summit. The company intends to use this technology to speed development of augmented reality (AR) features, that is, computerized images superimposed on real-world photos and videos.

Generative AI has grabbed the attention of the tech industry in recent months and can generate original text or photos in response to instructions. Snap’s chatbot, called My AI, which can help users with everything from writing poems to searching for information, was built using the OpenAI firm’s ChatGPT technology.

My AI is now available for free to all Snapchat users and can be used to answer questions in conversations between friends on Snapchat, the company said. The chatbot was first launched to users who pay $3.99 per month for the premium Snapchat+ subscription.

My AI could help users explore more parts of the Snapchat app by recommending lenses, which can add effects to photos and videos, or use the app’s map feature to recommend real-world places to visit, said Evan Spiegel, president. Snap executive, in an interview.

“It’s the first time we’ve introduced AI into communication, which is the core of our service,” he said. “People are really using My AI as a creative tool.”

My AI’s ability to respond to users with their own generated images will first be available on Snapchat+, which has reached 3 million subscribers, Snap said.