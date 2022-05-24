What happens on Wall Street

A already depressed day for the European stock exchanges was further ballasted by American markets. Opening on Nasdaqthe list of technology stocksyields over 3%. The main index, the Dow Jonesback off further 1.3 percentage points. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In the last six months, in fact, Wall Street lost the 12%weighed down by the war in Ukraine after having a January after all brilliant. It should not be forgotten, in fact, that analysts had already predicted a “perfect storm”, that is the conjunction of inflation due to scarcity, difficulties in logistics, long tail of the Covid And war in Ukraine. Even worse did the Nasdaq, which has left over 30% on the field since November. And here the reasons have little to do with the war.

Tech stocks in trouble

It appears evident, in fact, that something it broke in the evaluations that are given by analysts to big techs. Snap today it is losing beyond the 40% of its value due to underperforming accounts. The company, in fact, had to revise sales and profits downwards, due to a macroeconomic environment that has deteriorated more and more rapidly. But this is not an exception, but if anything, of a well-established trend in the world of the giants of tech.

We take A halffor example: after making his triumphal entry into the so-called “trillion company“, That is, companies that are worth more 1,000 billion dollars on the stock marketthe creature of Mark Zuckerberg lost half of his value and as we write yields almost 10%. Because? First of all why think about continuing on grow indefinitelyas the number of users active, it is simply impossible. On the one hand, because not everyone has access to a stable connection; on the other, because young people prefer TikTok and the need to stem certain misleading contents – or genuine hoaxes – has made a Facebook among the followers of bizarre theories such as Qanon. And the latter have chosen social networks as Signal or Telegramwaiting for Truth from Donald Trump. And what about Twitter, which ended up in the sights of Elon Muskleft a quarter of its value on the field and is now priced a little over 27 billion.

It’s still: Netflix, the ideal companion who graced the lockdown of millions of people, is now being neglected. There is talk of layoffs and it is hard to find the key to the problem. The stock has lost 72% of its value in six months because competition from other streaming channels (Dinsey +, Amazon Prime, Apple TV just to name the most “armored”) has become so fierce that it becomes increasingly difficult to emerge. Also because for each “Paper house” or “Better Call Saul “ there is a huge amount of content that is seen by very few people. And you risk the effect “donkey of Buridan”So when faced with the enormous embarrassment of choice, you risk preferring another streamer or even a walk outdoors.

Not just the tech giants

But it’s not just tech players who cry bitter tears. Staying on the subject of Netflix, the brand Abercrombie & Fitchprotagonist of the documentary White Hot broadcast right on Reed’s channel Hastingsis losing over the 30% on the stock market and, in the last six months, it has left over half of its capitalization on the ground. And today it’s worth less than a billion. Because? The brand aimed at good-looking young people – as evidenced by salesmen-models – had already experienced a moment of great difficulty when it was associated with racist and sexist behavior. In 2014, CEO Mike Jeffries resignedie the new, more inclusive course seemed to have hit the target of reviving the brand. Something must have gone wrong though, because today A&F presented accounts showing an operating loss of 6 million against a profit of 60 million in the first quarter of last year. The net loss was $ 0.27 per share, while analysts expected a profit of 8 cents for each stock.

It is therefore evident that the entire American economy is getting bogged down. The elections of Mid–Term approach, the popularity of Joe Biden is at an all-time low and the return of Donald Trump less and less impossible. Sleepy Joe he is playing his neck and cannot afford to see an economy further strained with the need to raise rates, skyrocketing inflation and the danger of a recession. So much so that many have reputed the president’s words on the possibility of intervention in Taiwan in the event of aggression are irresponsible Chinese. Indeed, many are ready to bet that if days like this were to be repeated on the stock market, it would not be unlikely that the interventionist spirit would cool down even in Ukraine. Of course “boots on the ground”, Here America is at stake for world leadership in the economic world.



