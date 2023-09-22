Snam, great success for the first EU taxonomy-aligned transition bond

SNAM announces the successful placement of senior unsecured EU taxonomy-aligned transition bonds for a total amount of 500 million of euros expiring on 2028 (the Notes) and convertible into existing ordinary shares of Italgas. The Notes will be issued at a par value of 100,000 EUR and will pay an annual fixed rate coupon of 3.25%to be paid on a semi-annual basis in arrears on March 29 and the September 29th of each year, with the payment of the first coupon scheduled for March 29 2024.

The Bonds they will have a duration of 5 years and will be reimbursed at maturity at the nominal value (except in cases of early repayment, conversion into Shares or repurchase and cancellation of the Bonds), without prejudice to the option for the issuer to reimburse in Actions and, if necessary, an additional amount in cash. The initial conversion price, used to calculate theexchange property below Bondswill incorporate a 20% premium applied to the reference price (i.e. the placement price of existing Shares in the Concurrent Delta Placement, as defined below).

THE Joint Global Coordinators And Joint Bookrunners conducted, at the same time as the placement of the Bonds, a simultaneous accelerated placement of Shares (the Concurrent Delta Placement) on behalf of the subscribers of the Bonds who had decided to proceed with the short sale of these Shares to investors procured by the Joint Global Coordinators And Joint Bookrunners with hedging purposes relating to the market risk deriving from the investment in the Bonds themselves. The placement price of 5.00 euros for short sale in Concurrent Delta Placement was determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process managed by Joint Global Coordinators And Joint Bookrunners.

SNAM will not receive proceeds from any sale of Shares in the Concurrent Delta Placement. L’exchange property will initially consist of approx 83.3 million of Shares, which constitute approximately 10.3% of the share capital of Italgas e 76.3% of the share of share capital held by SNAM at the start of the placement of Bonds. L’exchange property may be subject to adjustment in certain circumstances as provided in the terms and conditions of the Notes.

