Snam, the energy giant confirms the guidance on the net profit of approximately 1.1 billion euros for the whole of 2022

Revenues growing, as well as theNet income it’s a prospect positive for 2022: the network company that transports the gas filed the first quarter of the year with rising data, reassuring on the one hand that the flows from Russia continue on a regular basis and on the other announcing a new memorandum of understanding with the Spaniards of Enagas. On the table of the two European leaders a technical feasibility study for the possible realization of a floating pipeline between Spain and Italy.

Snam closed the first quarter 2022 with a Net income adjusted by 325 million euros, up 3.8% compared to the same period a year ago due to the positive effect performance operational and the growth of the contribution of investee companies.

THE total revenue increased by 14.8% to 808 million euros, thanks to the growth of the regulated businesses and the businesses of the energy transition. The gross operating margin in the first quarter of 2022 it amounted to 588 million euros, up by 29 million euros, up 5.2% due, in particular, to the positive performance of the regulated businesses. L’operating profit is equal to 376 million euros, up by 4.7%.

The positive net cash flow from operating activities to 1,731 million euros, mainly attributable to the dynamics of working capital related to balancing activities, made it possible to fully finance the needs associated with technical investments and in equity investments down by € 308 million, net of payables for investments, generating a free cash flow of € 1,423 million.

Therenet financial debtincluding the cash flow of equity (344 million euros) deriving from the payment of the advance payment to the shareholders dividend 2021 and the non-monetary changes mainly relating to the extinction of the convertible bond through the assignment of shares Snam in portfolio, records a reduction of 1,401 million euros compared to 31 December 2021.

In detail, lnet financial debt at March 31, 2022, it amounted to € 12,620 million (€ 14,021 million at December 31, 2021). The Financial charges net amounted to 29 million euros, an increase of 4 million euros, an increase of 16.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The increase is mainly due to the increase in average cost of debt gross which goes from 0.8% in the first quarter of 2021 to 0.9% in the corresponding period of 2022.

The technical investments in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 223 million euros, substantially in line with the first quarter of 2021 at 231 million euros. Investments essentially refer to the transport sector for 185 million euros; +1 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2021 e gas storage natural for 20 million euros; -11 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Going to see in detail i revenuesthe increase recorded in the quarter compared to a year ago is attributable to the growth of the businesses of energy transition to 63 million euros, in particular energy efficiency, and regulated businesses to 41 million euros, also thanks to one-off proceeds related to the sale of gas inventories owned, despite the negative effect due to the reduction of the WACC.

THE revenues regulated, net of the fees to cover energy costs, amounted to 631 million euros, slightly down (-3 million euros, equal to 0.5%) compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to the effects of the revision of the WACC starting from 1 January 2022.

These effects (- € 32 million overall, of which – € 25 million relating to transport sector and -7 million euros to the storage sector) were partially offset: by the increase in the RAB base for transportation (+10 million euros, including the effect of lower input-based incentives); the higher volumes of gas transported (+8 million euros) due to the recovery in internal consumption and the growth in exports; higher revenues for ‘output based’ services (+7 million euros).

THE revenues from the energy transition businesses they amounted to 127 million euros, an increase of 63 million euros compared to the first quarter of 2021, due to the positive contribution of energy efficiency activities, driven by the strong development in the residential sector.

Snam, geopolitical uncertainty has triggered a considerable increase in gas and oil prices

Snam also confirms at present the guidance on net profit of around 1.1 billion euros for the whole of 2022 and indicates that gas flows from Russia are currently continuing uninterrupted.

“The most recent estimates on the evolution of the demand for natural gas in Italy for the current year they expect a decline compared to 2021, in particular due to the effect of the increase in energy prices in the industrial sector and due to temperatures expected to be less rigid than those recorded in 2021 “, explains the group in a note , adding that “the optimization activity of the financial structure conducted in the last six years has led to a reduction in the average cost of gross debt to an average value below 1% in 2021 compared to 2.4% in 2016 “.

The current market conditions and the interest rate and credit spread scenario are expected to impact this level in the remainder of the year, albeit to a limited extent thanks to the pre-funding and liability management exercise concluded at the beginning of 2022.

In addition to this, in light of the current international situation, Snam specifies that it is not “active in the Russian market and does not hold investments, even in joint ventures, in Russian companies”, underlining that “al at the moment flows from Russia continue uninterruptedbut the uncertainty and fear of possible implications on the supply front have triggered a significant rise in gas and oil prices ”.

TAGa company subject to joint control e GCAassociated company, are the foreign investee companies with greater exposure to Russian gas supplies through transportation contracts.

Snam also indicates that, “with regard to the operational management of recurring activities and the implementation of the program investments 2022the announced level is confirmed, with particular reference to regulated businesses, to support Snam’s industrial growth and system safety “.

Therefore, “to date, on the basis of the information available and management estimates relating to the aforementioned situation, an overall limited impact is expected with respect to the economic and equity results of the current year, which allows us to confirm the guidance on net profit 2022 of approximately 1.1 billion euros, assuming the stability of the stake in De Nora and the contribution of the Austrian subsidiaries and constant gas demand “.

Snam, Venier: “Committed to allowing diversification of supplies”

“The first quarter results show the solidity of the core business of Snam, the positive operating performance and the greater contribution of the investee companies, elements that made it possible to offset the effects deriving from the provisions of the new regulatory period in terms of remuneration of capital for core activities “, commented Stefano Venier, new CEO of the network that transports the gas.

“Our transport infrastructure, storage and regasification it also confirms its centrality in the complex current geopolitical context. This is why we are also working to undertake the necessary initiatives to contribute to safety and to allow the diversification of supplies in Italy and in the territories in which we operate, while remaining committed to enabling the energy transition and achieving our carbon neutrality goals, in the interest of all our stakeholders ”, added the manager, recently in charge of the energy company. In the middle of the morning, after the publication of the accounts, the stock travels on the stock market down by 1.07% to 5.184 euros.

Snam announces an agreement with Enagas for a feasibility study of a floating gas pipeline

On the sidelines of the accounts, the energy company also announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Enagas for a technical feasibility study for the possible realization of a floating pipeline between Spain and Italy. “Our transport, storage and regasification infrastructure confirms its centrality in the complex current geopolitical context”, explained the managing director Stefano Venier.

“We are working, he added, to take the necessary steps to contribute to safety and to enable the diversification of supplies in Italy and in the territories in which we operate, while remaining committed to enabling the energy transition and achieving our carbon neutrality objectives, in the interest of all our stakeholders “. For years the group has also been proposing the Midcatthe Pyrenees pipelineand the solution by sea is the possible solution in the absence of tangible progress on this front.

