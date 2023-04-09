The first spring sun awakened the reptiles after the winter. In the Russian regions, vipers have already managed to bite people, according to the Izvestia TV channel. Vladimir Galkin from Biysk spent several days on a drip. An unpleasant meeting occurred when a man was repairing a fence, a snake was hiding in the grass.

“You can see those teeth! Here are two small ones and one on top, the most basic!”

In Russia, there are a dozen species of poisonous snakes. In the middle lane, snakes and vipers are most often found.

“The venom of the viper is not lethal to humans, but it can cause an allergic reaction that can lead to death. Up to 50% of the poison can be sucked out, do not listen to those who tell you that it is dangerous. The poison only takes effect if it enters the human bloodstream. After the poison has been sucked out, we drink as much as possible, ”said biologist Pavel Glazkov.

Serpentologists claim that snakes usually choose wild places. There are almost no reptiles in the city and in well-maintained parks.

