The evening session on day three of the World Darts Championship is over. The absolute highlight at the Alexandra Palace in London was debutant William Borland’s phenomenal nine-darter. Furthermore, Peter ‘Snakebite’ Wright easily qualified for the third round and the world championship for cult hero Paul Lim was already over after one match.











Wright, 2020 world champion and number two in the world, had little trouble with Englishman Ryan Meikle. The 51-year-old Scotsman had to get into his rhythm, but then quickly ran away from the 25-year-old Englishman.

Only in the first set did Wright encounter some resistance, because he was a bit searching with his material. Meikle, on Thursday still 3-0 too strong for the only 16-year-old Fabian Schmutzler in the first round, did not come into play against Wright and threw an average of less than eighty points per three arrows. That was about ten points lower than in his match against Schmutzler. Wright took advantage, never let Meikle enter the game and may return for the third round after Christmas. Wright took the title in London two years ago by beating Michael van Gerwen in the final. He was eliminated in the third round as title holder last year.



Earlier in the evening, debuting Scot William Borland caused a stir by throwing a nine-darter in the deciding leg: the score was 2-2 in sets and 2-2 in legs against 21-year-old Englishman Bradley Brooks. With his decisive throw, Borland scored a score of 144, after which the fans in Alexandra Palace cried out.

The 25-year-old Borland is the world number 65. He receives a bonus of 50,000 British pounds, converted almost 60,000 euros, for his nine-darter. Read more about Borland’s nine-darter here.



Oldest contestant ever

Paul Lim can call himself the oldest participant ever at a PDC World Cup. The 67-year-old darts player from Singapore participated in a world championship for the 26th time: twelve times at the BDO and this was his fourteenth appearance at the PDC. It was not a success. Lim lost 3-2 to Englishman Joe Murnan. Both darters did not exceed eighty average. For Lim, who is nicknamed ‘The Singapore Slinger’, the 2022 World Cup is already over after one game. Murnan plays in the second round against his compatriot Nathan Aspinall, the number ten in the world ranking.



smith vs. Smith

The audience at the Alexandra Palace also got to see a duel between two surnames: Ross Smith from England against Jeff Smith from Canada. It was Ross Smith who convincingly won 3-0 and advanced to the second round. In this, compatriot Stephen Bunting, number sixteen in the world, is the opponent.



Tomorrow Van Gerwen will be in action for the first time. He will take on the Englishman Chas Barstow in the evening session. In the afternoon session Chris Landman will play against another Englishman: Ian White. Debutant Landman won 3-0 in the first round against former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell on Thursday.

Results evening session

First round (best of five sets)

• Joe Murnan (Eng) – Paul Lim (Sgp) 3-2

• William Borland (Sch) – Bradley Brooks (Eng) 3-2

• Ross Smith (Eng) – Jeff Smith (Can) 3-0 Second round (best of five sets)

• Peter Wright (Sch) – Ryan Meikle (Eng) 3-0



