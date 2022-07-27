Residents of the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, have come across dozens of dead animals on the beaches. Some scary figures, similar to snakes, for example, have been seen on the sands of the coast of Santos. The phenomenon is being observed by scientists.

The animals are, for the most part, harmless, but they end up frightening bathers and causing panic in the population, unfamiliar with animals such as congers. Congers or congers are a type of fish that usually live in the depths of the sea and have an appearance similar to that of a snake.

Fish similar to a snake was found in Santos sands

Dozens of congers were seen on the sands of Santos. The only justification for this fish to have appeared in such numbers on the coast of Santos is a type of fishing. According to experts, trawling is the main responsible for the appearance of these animals on beaches.

“There is a lot of trawling here. On their way back to the Fish Market they [pescadores] they discard the fish that do not matter. Those who survive end up on our beaches,” said biology specialist Douglas Rey to the G1 portal in Baixada Santista.

Risk to marine life

Trawling is the practice of placing nets very deep in the sea. Fishermen drag these huge nets and collect the fish for consumption. Animals that won’t earn you money are discarded halfway through.

This type of extractivism is considered quite dangerous for marine life and is discouraged by environmental authorities.

“Drag targets change over time depending on resource availability and marine currents. Many small, non-commercially valuable fish are caught due to the wide variety of species from tropical countries. Countless animals are drowned on deck or crushed in nets. Few species survive until they return to the sea”, explains Marcelo Vianna, a postdoctoral fellow in Oceanography at the Federal University of Rio Grande and head of the Department of Marine Biology at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro to the website O Eco.