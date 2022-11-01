Calvillo, Aguascalientes.- Firefighters they capture a snake inside a factory facilityinformed the Secretary of Public Security of Aguascalientes.

The State Firefighters mobilized to capture the snake in the Harness Systems Company, located on Japan Avenue in the San Francisco Industrial Park.

The snake was located by factory workerswho reported the finding.

“When the workers realized the presence of the viper, they requested the support of the State Firefighters, who went to the aforementioned company and managed to capture it,” he assured.

We recommend you read:

Firefighters they took the snake to an uninhabited area where it will not represent a danger to citizens.