In Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a woman died due to snake bite. Not only this, when the snake was called, he was also bitten by the snake. Because of this, snake charmer also died. This incident is from Devghata village of Halia police station area.Badama Devi (50) went to Devghata village on Saturday morning to keep the money in the cupboard. The snake sitting near the cupboard bitten him. On knowing this, family members called a snake charmer from the village itself. Snake kept the snake in the box but in the meantime he also bitten it.

There was chaos in the family

After the snake bites, the woman and snake’s condition become critical. The two were then taken to the scene. Both died here. There is chaos in the family after this incident.