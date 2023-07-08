Home page World

From: Caroline Gehrman

Desperate calls have been pouring into the Italian capital in recent weeks. More and more people are discovering snakes there. Animal rights activists are at a loss.

Rome – The “Eternal City” is a place of longing for many people. People come to Rome from all over the world. No wonder, the Italian capital, as one of the most important cultural sites in Europe, has a lot of art-historical treasures and much more to offer. But the approximately three million inhabitants are not alone. Apparently one species of animal also appreciates the many advantages of the popular holiday city: snakes.

Snake alert in Rome – sightings are now the order of the day

A species of all things that many freeze in fear at the sight of. For a few weeks, sightings of the animals by people in the city have apparently been increasing. That is why there is a “snake alarm” in Rome. According to media reports, the phones of animal welfare organizations and reptile experts are running really hot.

The frightened people don’t know who to turn to when they suddenly encounter a snake in their house or garden. “Meanwhile, such sightings are the order of the day,” reports Valentina Coppola from the Animal and Environmental Protection Association Earth the news portal RomaToday.

Animal protection association in Rome recently received more than 60 calls

In the last few weeks, her club alone has received more than 60 such desperate calls, she says. Of course, people are unsure, because laypeople cannot tell whether it is a poisonous specimen or not.

A smooth snake basks on a rock in Italy. Adders are a harmless species of snake. © Fabio Pupin/IMAGO

Coppola and her companions lend their expertise to the frightened finders and help identify the animals. Usually a picture or a rough description is enough. Usually the snakes are harmless. Adders, for example, are common throughout Europe.

The snakes are mostly harmless, but poisonous snakes are sometimes released

But sometimes it also happens that a dangerous, non-native snake species explores the city on its own. Recently, a man in Germany discovered an exotic snake that normally lives in Panama. Some people don’t keep snakes in their own homes – if they escape or are abandoned by irresponsible keepers, the police or fire brigade must be alerted to catch the animal.

Adders can bite, but their bite is harmless. It is somewhat different with the adder, which is also native to Europe. It belongs to the viper family and is equipped with poisonous fangs. You should therefore keep a safe distance of half a meter from them and consult a doctor in the event of a bite. As a rule, however, the poison does not cause any serious symptoms. According to the German Nature Conservation Union (NABU), there is no danger to life.

There is no explanation for the “snake alarm” in Rome

The experts have an explanation as to why there were so many snake sightings in Rome of all places RomaToday according to not. They suspect that because of the many reports, people may also be sensitized to the topic and be more frightened. In addition, most of them lack the knowledge to distinguish between dangerous and harmless snakes.

