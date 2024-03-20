David Hayter, actor who gave the voice to Solid Snakeas well as Big Boss, declared that he had already had the opportunity to play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eaterthat is, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, and that I found it “spectacular“.

It must be said that Hayter is currently involved in the game's marketing campaign, so he works for Konami, but the fans love him so his opinion is still relevant, all things considered.