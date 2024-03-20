David Hayter, actor who gave the voice to Solid Snakeas well as Big Boss, declared that he had already had the opportunity to play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eaterthat is, the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, and that I found it “spectacular“.
It must be said that Hayter is currently involved in the game's marketing campaign, so he works for Konami, but the fans love him so his opinion is still relevant, all things considered.
The message Hayter posted on
Hayter's words can be reassuring for those who have doubts about remake, doubts that arise from the behavior of Konami itself, which in some way is trying to erase Kojima's name from the series, not involved in any way in the recovery operation of the series. For those who don't know, the Metal Gear series was created by Hideo Kojima, currently head of Kojima Productions, who directed it until Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, when he left Konami in strong controversy with the management .
