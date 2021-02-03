Jorge Cepero and Cristina Gómez stay home with their four children every day. They practically do not go to the street portal due to health problems, which forces this couple to telework, and the children, to receive classes online. But everything goes wrong when this family begins to surf the Web. ‘Reconnecting’ is the word that fills the patience of Cepero, who runs two pharmacies from his home in La Alcayna. «This is eternal. Internet is too slow and there are continuous cuts because the optical fiber does not reach here. Teleworking is impossible, ”he laments.

He is one of the almost 3,000 residents of the La Alcayna urbanization, in Molina de Segura, who do not have a “stable and fast connection”, a problem that affects almost a thousand homes and is aggravated by the pandemic, since many people have to stand in front of the laptop screen from home to get work done.

The origin of this situation dates back to the end of the seventies, when the complex was built without the corresponding telephone network. “The years passed and, in the nineties, the urban entity approved the installation of drains, sewerage, gas and telephony. The City Council executed this project; everything was carried out except the telephone network ”, says Fernando Gambín, one of those affected. “The problem is that there are no underground conduits to pass the fiber optic cables. One of the solutions we propose is to renew the public lighting network, which has been in use for more than forty years and is in an advanced state of deterioration. In this way, the fiber optic terrestrial network could be installed through these conduits ”, proposes Gambín. «It would be the best solution. The trench that is dug for the new lights can be used to channel the fiber network. Now, using the internet is an adventure ”, he insists.

Another of the affected neighbors is the engineer Ignacio García. «In this area there are few antennas and operators. The system breaks down with almost all companies. An alternative is the installation of ‘Wimax’ antennas, but it doesn’t work either because we’ve already tried it, ”laments García, who connects to the internet via mobile phone with a 4G router. It doesn’t work well either. If I’m working and my son puts up a YouTube video, goodbye connection. I can’t even put a landline phone in my house. This is a modern urbanization but anchored in the last century by telecommunications.

“It is not municipal competence”



From the Collaborating Urban Development Entity of Conservation La Alcayna they explain that they have been dealing with this problem with the Molina de Segura City Council for years. The president, Ana Huidobro, maintains that “the City Council has a modernization plan on the table to change the lighting progressively and to be able to carry out, in this way, the channeling of the optical fiber. But it is somewhat slow, since the proposal has to be approved by the Plenary and then it would have to be a telephone company that undertakes these works. He argues that “the City Council has no obligation to install this network.” However, he advocates “a large municipal party to renew the lighting and channel fiber optics at the same time.”

THE TRUTH contacted the mayor of New Technologies, Juan Antonio Cantero, who pointed out that “1,200 of the 2,000 homes in La Alcayna do have access to fiber optics.” “I know that there is an operator that is going to use public lighting to channel fiber in an area, but it is not the responsibility of the City Council to install that service.” Regarding the residents’ proposal to replace the network, he stated that “we will have to wait two weeks for the local government to be remodeled to see the matter, but it would be very expensive.”