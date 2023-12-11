A new study provides a better understanding of how the brain responds to injury. Researchers at George Washington University have discovered that a protein called Snail plays a key role in coordinating the response of brain cells after an injury.

The results of research were published on PNAS Nexus.

Snail: here's what the new study revealed

The study shows that after injury to the central nervous system (CNS), a group of localized cells begins to produce Snail, a transcription factor or protein involved in the repair process. GW researchers show that changing the amount of snail produced can significantly influence whether the wound begins to heal efficiently or whether further damage occurs.

“Our findings reveal the intricate ways in which the brain responds to injury,” said senior author Robert Miller, the Vivian Gill Distinguished Research Professor and vice dean of the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “The snail appears to be a key player in coordinating these responses, opening up promising possibilities for treatments that can minimize damage and improve recovery from neurological injuries.”

This study identifies for the first time a special group of microglia-like cells that produce the protein. Microglial cells are found in the central nervous system.

Reducing the amount of snail produced after an injury causes inflammation and increased cell death. During this process, the injury gets worse, not better, and there are fewer connections or synapses between brain cells.

In contrast, when snail levels increase, brain injury outcome improves, suggesting that this protein may help limit the spread of injury-induced damage.

The research raises questions about whether an experimental drug that affects snail production could be used to limit damage suffered after someone suffers a stroke or is injured in an accident, Miller said. Further studies need to be conducted to demonstrate that increasing snail production could reduce injury or even promote brain healing.

Miller and his team also plan to study the regulation of the protein in diseases such as multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is a disease that causes damage to myelin, the protective layer that insulates nerve fibers in the brain. If drugs targeting snail could be used to stop this damage, many of the future symptoms of this disease could be alleviated, she says.

However, researchers have years of work to do before new drugs targeting Snail can be tested in clinical trials. The end result could be drugs that can lead to accelerated recovery for damage from strokes, head injuries and even neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia.