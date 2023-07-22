An English lady sat with her friend in a coffee shop, and the friend insisted on offering her a drink of her choice, which was a bottle of ginger, while she asked herself a cup of coffee.

The lady poured from the bottle, drank a cup, then followed it with another cup, but she heard a sound crashing into the cup, which was a decomposing shell inside the bottle, so she was terrified, then she went to the hospital suffering from severe stomach pain, nausea and other symptoms, so she later decided to file a lawsuit against the café and hired a famous lawyer!

The lawyer tried to find a way to sue, but the laws at the time did not help him when the incident occurred in 1932, whether under the sale contract, or according to negligence legislation.

After deep thought, he decided to file a lawsuit against the manufacturer of the drink, given that the bottle was dark in color and did not allow to see what was inside, and his claim was rejected at the first level of litigation, but he did not despair and filed the lawsuit before the Supreme Court, which awarded the woman a generous compensation, in a legal precedent under which legislation in England and most courts of the world changed, to the effect that the owner of any factory is liable for damage caused by the use of one of its products, even if the consumer did not buy the product directly from the factory.

Thus, the small shell was a reason for changing important laws, in a case that is being studied so far, to demonstrate the constant need to review and update legislation in line with the various changes.

There is no doubt that the United Arab Emirates is one of the most keen countries to update its legislation, to keep pace with the rapid pace of progress that the country is witnessing in all fields.

Personally, I see that the modernization of anti-cybercrime, drug and personal status laws represents a breakthrough on the social level by all standards. The first legislation affects every home and even every member of society in light of our openness to modern communication technologies, which makes us vulnerable in one way or another to the electronic crimes of the age!

Perhaps one of the important amendments in this law is the articles related to the violation of privacy, as it provided additional protection for members of society from violating their personal lives, whether by filming or saying, and closed the door to many behaviors that violate and terrorize safe people through social media.

As for the amended anti-drug law, it wisely addresses some aspects related to the most appropriate view of the drug user, and the inevitability of giving him opportunities to recover and overcome his ordeal, as well as making deportation permissible in important cases, allowing the person involved to be deterred, without depriving him of the country he loves, in which he exercises his business or job, and where his family settles.

Laws remain – in general – from human development, so it is necessary to review them periodically, and update them in a way that achieves the interests of the country and the people, and establishes justice even if the motive for change is just a “shell”..

Arbitrator and legal advisor