Snacks | With these three simple snacks, you will tackle the small hunger pangs

When the refrigerator is constantly being opened in search of bits of fluff, one solution to the situation can be in nutritious snacks that are easy to prepare in advance or that are created in a couple of minutes in the microwave.

Cook ready-made omelette roll that tastes like sushi for schoolchildren, fry a trendy pesto egg on bread or teach a child to cook an easy scrambled egg in the microwave. With these convenient snacks, you can easily tackle hunger pangs.

In the updated version of the omelette roll, you can taste the familiar flavors of sushi. This food is enough for several mouthfuls and it works well, especially when you need something to eat right away.

The omelet base becomes tasty and looks delicious when you mix thawed frozen spinach into the dough. Wasabi gives the tuna filling a nice kick.

Make sure that the tuna is responsibly produced MSC-labeled tuna, or replace the tuna with Finnish natural canned fish. In addition to cucumber, you can wrap avocado inside the roll.

The omelet base must be completely cooled before filling, so the cream cheese does not melt on the base. Sesame seeds bring a wonderfully crunchy mouthfeel to the soft omelet roll.

This nutritious snack is also convenient, as the omelet roll can be eaten in the refrigerator for a couple of days.

Scrambled eggs is a wonderfully nutritious and suitably filling snack, and it can be prepared safely and easily in the microwave even by elementary school children.

Scrambled eggs are best when you cook them at half power in the microwave and stir a few times during cooking. In this way, the liquid does not separate, and the structure becomes spongy and suitably lumpy.

Enjoy scrambled eggs straight from the cup, or spice it up with fresh coriander and chili and enjoy with nachos and fried chorizo.

Also the pesto egg recipe from somehit a couple of years ago is ingenious in its simplicity. An egg fried in pesto is super tasty. Pesto replaces oil in frying.

However, you have to be careful with the frying temperature, because the pesto herbs burn easily in too hot a heat. Instead of green pesto, you can fry eggs with sun-dried tomatoes and herbs in a tasty red pesto.

Tuna sushi omelette roll The tuna sushi omelette roll is tasty, nutritious and nutritious and keeps well in the fridge. 4-6 servings Preparation time 40 minutes + dough making 15 minutes 5 eggs 4 dl skimmed milk 2 dl wheat flour 3/4 teaspoon salt 100 g (1 dl) thawed frozen spinach 2 tablespoons of rapeseed oil or liquid margarine 2 tablespoons of sesame seeds Filling: 100 g of fresh cheese 1 dl mayonnaise 2-3 teaspoons of wasabi carefully to your taste (you can also leave it out if you want or add more) 1 prk (200 g) MSC tuna pieces A 10 cm piece of fresh cucumber 1/2 dl chopped chives 1. Mix eggs, milk, flour and salt in a bowl. Add the thawed spinach and oil, mix. Let the dough swell for a quarter. 2. Pour the dough onto a baking pan lined with baking paper. Cook on the middle level of the oven at 200 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Let the base cool. 3. Sprinkle sesame seeds on a clean sheet of baking paper and place the omelet base on top of the sesame seeds. 4. Mix cream cheese, mayonnaise and wasabi in a bowl. Wasabi has a strong flavor and should be added very carefully in small amounts at a time and tasted. 5. Drain the tuna pieces from oil or water and add to the mixture. 6. Wash the cucumber and slice it with a paring knife, for example, into thin chips (you can leave the watery middle part out of the filling.) 7. Spread the tuna filling on the omelet base. Add cucumber slices and chopped chives on top. Roll the omelet sheet into a roll like a wrapped tart and wrap it in plastic wrap or baking paper. Let it set in the fridge for at least an hour before serving.

Scrambled egg cup 1 serving Preparation time 5 minutes 2 eggs 1/2 dl light cream 3 tbsp grated cheddar 1. Mix the eggs, cream and grated cheddar cheese in a microwave-safe cup. 2. Cook at 450 W for one minute. Stir. 3. Continue to cook the cocktail for half a minute at a time, stirring occasionally, until the cocktail is cooked. The total cooking time is about 2.5 minutes. 4. If you like, serve scrambled eggs with nachos, chorizo, cilantro and chili. Tip! You can quickly fry the chorizo ​​slices on a plate in the microwave at full power for about 45 seconds.