Of Anna Fregonara

Research reveals that many people make the benefits of healthy meals worthless with poor quality “hunger suppressants”, increasing daily calories and the related risks to weight and health

A quarter of people miss out on the benefits of healthy meals with poor quality snacksthus increasing not only daily calories, but also the risk of stroke and cardiovascular disease.

The most frequent These are the results of a research published on European Journal of Nutrition in which scholars investigated the snacking habits of 854 people in Great Britain. From the analysis of the data it emerged that the 95% of the participants ate between meals with an average daily “hunger break” of 2.28. In particular, 47% allowed themselves two and 29% more than two.

The snacks most consumed by the sample were drinks (milk, tea, coffee, fruit drinks), sweets, biscuits and brownies, nuts and seeds, fruit, crisps, bread, cheese and butter, cakes and tarts and muesli or cereal bars.

Those with the greatest contribution to total daily energy intake were i sweets and cakes (14%), breakfast cereals (13%), milk-based ice creams and frozen desserts (12%), donuts and pastries (12%), candies (11%), biscuits and brownies (11%), nuts and seeds (11%). See also Breast cancer, Europa Donna's 'A voice for all' campaign gets underway

Quality counts Yet the guidelines for correct nutrition they indicate eat five meals a day, including two snacks. In fact, what makes the difference is not the habit of eating, but what you eat. In the study it was seen how people often opted for high quality snackssuch as nuts and fresh fruit, were more likely to have a healthy weight compared to those who did not snack at all or who chose unhealthy foods. They also had better metabolic health and perceived a decreased hunger.

The four parameters «The quality of snacks essentially concerns four parameters: fiber, fat, sugar and salt», explains Andrea Ghiselli, nutritionist. «Snacks low in fiber and rich in the other three ingredients tend to give less satiety and a greater glycemic response. If we eat like this every day, the cardiometabolic risk will rise due to the increase in insulin resistance, for example, or due to weight gain. In fact, through the greater production of molecules synthesized and secreted by the adipose tissue, called adipokines, the state of chronic low-grade inflammation — as if it were an ember — which is the basis of the development of most common diseases today such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, metabolic syndrome. In short, we need to not only follow the inevitable hedonistic impulses, but mediate them by improving awareness of what we bring to the table”, she concludes. See also Cattani (Farmindustria), 'a leading country cannot do without strong R&D'

The worst and best choice Often before going to sleep you want something to nibble on. But the English study showed that having a snack after 9pm is associated with a worsening of blood markers compared to all other times when you can eat a snack. «There are two reasons: the first is that our metabolism works better with sunlight. However, the modern organization of work, the structuring of meals and the lack of time mean that we eat later and later and that dinner is the most important meal, precisely when we are metabolically unreactive and it burns less», explains Andrea Ghiselli. « The second reason is that in the evening we prefer to munch on sweets. A balanced diet based on fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes is the best way to not feel hungry in the evening.”

A healthy snack it should correspond to 5-10% of the daily requirement and you can decide, for example, between yoghurt and muesli, fresh and dried fruit in shell, bread or crackers with a layer of butter and jam, a cube of mature cheese and honey, milk and some biscuits. See also Pnrr, Epifani (Digital sustainability): "Technology improves effectiveness in healthcare"