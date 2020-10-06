Potatoes are considered to be fat-enhancing and body-damaging food. While this is not the case naturally. Because potato is very nutritious. But these nutritious elements are destroyed as soon as it is deep fried. Deep frying means that after frying in oil, there is only starch and a lot of fat left in the potato. Learn here, what you can use in potato substitutes …

Such potato remains better

– If you like eating potatoes but you want to take care of your figure and fitness too, then you should use roasted or roasted potatoes.

After deep frying the potatoes, the phytochemicals present in it are destroyed and the minerals are left with little to no. Whereas fat and starch take their place. Therefore, potato is not harmful, but frying the potato makes it harmful.

Potato option is Arabic snacks

Potato Healthy and Tasty Alternatives

-If you are looking for some such options instead of potatoes, which you can deep fry and eat, but if you get the taste but the fat increases, then you are being given such options…

Raw banana is delicious

– You must have eaten raw banana chips as they are available at every South Indian food shop. But you can use raw bananas not only in chips but also in making shortbread and pakoras, parathas and veg kebabs.

Snacks made with raw banana instead of potato

With this, you will get yummy test like potato and you will also get rich fibers. This will also keep digestion fine and not too much fat will go into the body. Along with that, deep frying the potatoes will save your body from the harm caused by eating.

Suran, yam, kandu or jimikand

-Candu is also known as Suran and Yam. It is like big Arabic. Arabi, kandu and jimikand are vegetables of the same group. They are all nutritious and make the body strong.

-Candu, Jimikand or Arabic can also be used to make snacks instead of potatoes. You have to keep in mind that while preparing snacks from these vegetables, adding a little celery will make the test excellent and you will not have any problem of gas.



These options will be available in future

– Winter is about to arrive. You will also be able to use cabbage and sweet potato as an alternative to potatoes. Although you can still get these vegetables at some vegetable shops, but one time their prizes will be very high and secondly it is not the right season to eat these vegetables.

-This is why you wait just a month to eat snacks prepared with cabbage and sweet potato. Till then enjoy the delicious and fresh snacks every day using the options mentioned above.

