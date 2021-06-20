This comes as Sanchez was counting on attracting the United States in the context of the crisis that erupted between his country and the Kingdom of Morocco since Madrid received separatist leader Ibrahim Ghali at the end of last April.

While the European Parliament issued a decision rejecting what it considered Morocco’s exploitation of its borders with Spain, in order to push nearly 9,000 immigrants towards occupied Ceuta, Madrid failed to mobilize European and international support to turn the Spanish-Moroccan crisis into blaming Morocco for the issue of immigration, especially since Rabat Over the past week, it has received international political support regarding its commitments to the relevant agreements.

According to observers’ estimates, the Spanish insistence on diverting the Moroccan crisis towards the problem of immigration raises suspicion and suspicion, especially since the fences of the occupied city witnessed the intrusion carried out by thousands of immigrants, Spain launched a European campaign against Morocco, in which allegations were made that Rabat was behind the incident, while hovering around Doubts about the Spanish acceleration towards propaganda against Morocco, especially since Rabat had maintained the same measures designed to prevent the flow of candidates for irregular migration towards the occupied area.

intentional spanish idleness

According to special sources from the city of Ceuta, to the “Sky News Arabia” website, the days before thousands of migrants stormed the fences of the occupied city, witnessed “a lax security in Spain”, as the number of security forces that were usually present in abundance to protect the city from the influx of migrants on it decreased. Especially since that was happening a lot and at any moment, the sources add.

At a time when the Spanish authorities were quick to accuse Morocco of complacency and facilitating the aforementioned influx, our sources stress that “the Spanish security forces remained for a while as a spectator in the face of what is happening, which suggests that they have orders to leave the scene complete,” which means, according to the same sources, that “ The Spanish accusation against Morocco, and the incident of migrants storming the fences of Ceuta, have the same source.

Another story of the incident

Informed sources told Sky News Arabia that “Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had asked Juan Vivas, governor of occupied Ceuta, from the Spanish People’s Party, through his party leader, Pablo Casado, to incite Spanish merchants in occupied Ceuta and major smugglers from the side. The Moroccan, in order to push the livelihood smugglers and their children, to migrate towards the occupied area, by deluding them that its purpose is to push Morocco to open the crossing of the occupied city, using the Spanish relations with the Moroccan livelihood smugglers, and their permanent communication with them.

According to the same sources, the crisis dates back to the period following Morocco’s closure of the Beni Ansar crossing, near the occupied city of Melilla, to commercial traffic, during August 2018, which was followed by the closure of the Ceuta crossing at the end of 2019, which angered at the time, Juan Jose Imbroda, Prime Minister Occupied Melilla, and prompting him to raise the problem of minors stranded in the two occupied cities, as well as in the Andalusian region within the Spanish territory, coinciding with alerting the Spanish government to the economic losses estimated at billions of euros, as a result of the remaining containers of Spanish goods stuck inside the occupied city.

And Spanish media had quoted figures from the Spanish diplomatic corps, that they had sent on May 16, 2021, the Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, to warn her not to underestimate the current crisis with Rabat, and to warn her of the consequences of Morocco’s adoption of what they called “the boat war plan”, to witness the city in The next day, thousands of immigrants rushed, and the crisis snowballed, since the inappropriate summoning of the Moroccan ambassador to Madrid, and then Sanchez’s visit to the occupied city of Ceuta.

It is worth noting that Spain had used the immigration card to bully the European Union, in its relationship with Morocco, especially after Podemos denounced in 2018, the Spanish permission for Rabat to act as a “control body” on the borders with Spain, calling on the European Commission to stop its financial allocations to Morocco, which It reached an agreement with the European Union to combat irregular migration, while Spain found that Morocco’s protection of its local economy by preventing smuggling from the two occupied cities constitutes a blow to Spanish interests.

The occupied rulers of Ceuta and Melilla, Juan Vivas and Eduardo de Castro, arrived in Madrid at the end of last March, after accusing Morocco of trying to stifle and isolate the economy of the two cities, at a time when the Spanish government failed to persuade Morocco to open commercial crossings to smugglers, to launch a series of protests. They organized it at the instigation of the Spanish intelligence, according to Spanish media sources, coinciding with the protests that took place in the city of Fnideq, adjacent to occupied Ceuta, last February.

Hostility is not strange

Commenting on the topic, strategic researcher Lahcen Bouchamamah said, “Pedro Sanchez is known for his hostility to the Kingdom, and we do not forget that he had participated in the international observation committees for the Moroccan elections during the year 2011, when he attacked the country’s democratic path and undermined the integrity of the elections.” , noting that “it is not strange for such a person to do everything in his power to harm Moroccan interests.”

The spokesman confirmed in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that “closing the crossings leading to the two occupied cities, as much as it caused damage to the Spaniards, is a Moroccan sovereign right, and it is necessary to protect the national economy from smuggling,” considering that “the Spaniards are dealing with a colonialist logic that is ignorant of changing data.” Morocco has become a regional power.